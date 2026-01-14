Donovan Ferreira: "I think we bowled well in patches, but some moments didn't go our way. We conceded about 10 runs too many, though I believed that score could be chased with our batting lineup. [Plan for the run chase] We sent in a couple of left-handers to take on their left-arm spin because we knew they would attack from both ends. The ball was holding and turning a bit, and there was some invariable bounce from one end. We wanted to give ourselves a chance, but losing too many wickets in clusters really hurt the chase. [Positives from the game] Each day is a new day; that is the most important lesson. We have to learn quickly because games are back to back in this tournament. It's crucial that we hit the nail on the head now; it is the right time to start peaking. Whatever happened in the previous eight games is in the past. Winning or losing streaks don't matter; we just have to play the next game. Even if we have to fake that confidence, we will. If we play at full strength and stick to our plans, I believe we have the team to go all the way."