Edged and through to the keeper! Good length ball on the off stump line, plays across the line off the front foot away from the body, nicks the ball and QDK completes the catch behind the stumps. Sunrisers Eastern Cape have reclaimed the top spot on the table with another bonus point victory and officially booked their ticket to the playoffs!
Sunrisers vs Super Kings, 24th Match at Gqeberha, SA20, Jan 14 2026 - Match Result
Stubbs and James Coles's 88-run partnership is SEC's highest for the 5th wicket in T20s, breaking the record of 87 between Stubbs and Marco Jansen
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(rhb)
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.66
|1 (1b)
|0 (0b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(lf)
|3.1
|0
|33
|2
|10.42
|7
|4
|1
|1.1 - 0 - 7 - 2
(rf)
|4
|0
|13
|1
|3.25
|14
|0
|0
|1 - 0 - 2 - 1
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|447
|389
|23
|8.84
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|127
|142
|5/30
|26.30
|162
|204
|4/7
|22.46
Tap to rate now!
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|SEC
|120.38
|61(34)
|71.37
|81.56
|2/34
|2.33
|38.82
|SEC
|64.53
|-
|-
|-
|3/26
|3.78
|64.53
|JSK
|61.89
|11(9)
|11.37
|8.02
|2/25
|2.47
|53.87
|SEC
|59.81
|54(37)
|59.98
|59.81
|-
|-
|-
|JSK
|42.8
|10(11)
|9.57
|5.11
|1/23
|1.27
|37.69
The race for the playoff spots remains wide open for every team in the hunt. That concludes our coverage for today. Thank you for tuning in once again; we truly valued your feedback throughout the match. Be sure to join us again for more live cricket action. Until then, this is Rashad Mahbub, signing off on behalf of Ranjith P and the rest of the ESPNcricinfo crew. Goodnight and goodbye.
Mustafa Moudi : "The margin of SEC's Win is exactly same as James Coles' score - 61. Also interesting, he also dismissed the Top Scorer of JSK too !!"
James Coles: "[Expectations from the tournament] I had heard a lot from fellow Englishmen coming over, so I had high expectations, and it hasn't disappointed. So far, it's been incredible. [Preparation] The coach has been incredible. He filled me with a lot of confidence and said my time would come, so I made sure I did all the right things to be ready when it did. Luckily, it came off today. [Batting principle today] I came into the competition knowing the pitches are slightly different from England, so I tried to hit the gaps and hit the ball hard along the floor. There are some big boundaries here, so I knew clearing the ropes probably wasn't my first option. I just went with hitting the gaps instead. [Which impressed the most?] Quinn's [QDK] work on the run-out was pretty good!"
Tristan Stubbs: "[What went right?] We spoke about it before, but we did the basics really well today on a pretty standard St. George's wicket. That is what the game requires here, and we really executed those fundamentals. [Batting with Coles] The way it spun, you generally feel that if you are struggling as a batter, it is going to be hard for the opposition too. I thought if we could get ten runs per over in the last five, it would be a good score. The way Colesy [Coles] batted was amazing; I think he had the game of his life today. It was serious to watch. It was pretty straightforward [selecting Coles today]. He is a serious off-spinner, and his batting ability just lengthens our lineup. [Remaining games] Priorities stay the same. This competition is all about momentum, and T20 cricket is a funny game. Plan A will be to take that momentum into the playoffs, as that always helps. [The Orange Army crowd] It's awesome. This crowd is amazing. Most schools started today, yet we still had a packed, vocal crowd. We are really thankful for them. A lot of the local boys know people in the stands, so it's special for us."
Donovan Ferreira: "I think we bowled well in patches, but some moments didn't go our way. We conceded about 10 runs too many, though I believed that score could be chased with our batting lineup. [Plan for the run chase] We sent in a couple of left-handers to take on their left-arm spin because we knew they would attack from both ends. The ball was holding and turning a bit, and there was some invariable bounce from one end. We wanted to give ourselves a chance, but losing too many wickets in clusters really hurt the chase. [Positives from the game] Each day is a new day; that is the most important lesson. We have to learn quickly because games are back to back in this tournament. It's crucial that we hit the nail on the head now; it is the right time to start peaking. Whatever happened in the previous eight games is in the past. Winning or losing streaks don't matter; we just have to play the next game. Even if we have to fake that confidence, we will. If we play at full strength and stick to our plans, I believe we have the team to go all the way."
Kasinathan: "Kings lose exactly by Coles' score"
Mathi: "Mathew de villers( spelt wrong maybe) should have been sent in Opening because he has done well in opening at the start of the tournament, why shuffling the batting order is still a mystery for JSK...."
9:05 pm The Super Kings started their chase with determination, scoring 30 runs in their initial three overs. However, the tide turned immediately when Moonsamy was dismissed, and by the end of the Powerplay, they managed to score only 39 runs. The men in yellow's situation deteriorated when Vince and Forrester perished in rapid succession just after the Powerplay. The Eastern Cape's exceptional fielding further restricted the Super Kings, making every run a struggle. Muthusamy then clinically ended the contest in the 13th over by striking twice, removing both Mulder and Pepper. The Super Kings never found rhythm and lost wickets in clusters during the middle. In the end, the lower middle order was unable to withstand the scoreboard pressure, which led to a complete collapse for 117 runs. Muthusamy finished with three wickets, while Coles and Jansen both grabbed two. Post-match presentations are coming up next.
JAY: "Love it when Nortje hit form when WCs is around the corner "
Shreyas HM: "Sunrisers look set to be the only team to not concede a bonus point so far this season. All previous seasons have been won only by such teams as well."
Sunisers Eastern Cape won by 61 runs
hard length ball slammed hard over the cover fielder, sweeper fielder comes around and gathers it
bouncer ball on the stumps, plays the pull shot half-heartedly and moves away from the wicket
Nikhil Brijlal: "On the topic of the rule change, I think the most recent adaptation of the rule is perfect, as long as the bat was initially grounded and then recoils upwards, the batsman is safe. The logic behind the rule applies is similar to those amazing boundary fielders who jump out of bounds to restrict sixes whilst being airborne "
good length ball prods it down on the track
length ball angling in from around the wicket, moves away from the wicket and plays the drive shot, thickish outside edge and the backward point fielder takes a sharp low catch diving forward to his right side
length ball on middle-leg, moves away from the wicket and plays with the straight bat to cover
hard length ball and Tahir attempts to hack it down, fails to connect
short of a length ball drags it down to widish long on, Gregory comes around and slides on to keep the ball in play
oh dear! Gregory misjudged the catch and let it fly over, and Jansen is furious! Pace off ball and Burger throws his bat at it, clipping it towards long on. Gregory was standing a few yards inside the ropes, tracked back, but failed to follow the trajectory of the ball, and the ball landed just inside the boundary ropes.
bouncer ball on the stumps, backs away and tries to slice it over point, play and a miss
length ball outside the off stump line, wild swing and a miss
length ball on the leg stump line, dabs it to the on-side area
That should be the game. Shortish length ball, pace off delivery, angling away outside off, the batter stands tall and plays the pull shot, skying it high to square leg. Two fielders converge, Jansen and Muthusamy; the latter one calls for it and dives in to gobble it up.
Jansen in
Mustafa Moudi : "One more problem with that rule change is - Obstruction of Field. Currently, The direction of bat is going towards the ground near the crease which is acceptable If the ball gets disrupted. But imagine if the rule is changed, there are chances the batter may affect the throw purposely or even unintentionally and the Umpire may have a tough time declaring him out or not out !!"
short of a length ball tucks it away to deep midwicket
bouncer ball outside off, plays the upper cut to deep third
back of a length ball squeezes it to the on-side area
good length ball defends on the track
Strategic Timeout. The required run rate has surged past 15.5, making it increasingly difficult for the men in yellow to stay alive in the contest. Their new skipper, Donovan Ferreira, is still at the crease and represents their final hope of pulling off a miracle.
hard length ball and Hosein tries to go downtown again, connects the leading edge and mishits towards the short third area. QDK runs to his left side and settles underneath, covers his ground and holds on to it under the night sky.
short of a length ball whips it away to deep midwicket
Milne returns
Hosein goes big! Length ball in the slot, plays the slog sweep and launches it just over Hermann at deep midwicket. 100 comes up for the Super Kings
1W
1W
1W
1W
1W
|St George's Park, Gqeberha
|Toss
|Joburg Super Kings, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
|Match days
|14 January 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
|Umpires
Arno JacobsDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Sunrisers Eastern Cape 5, Joburg Super Kings 0
Over 19 • JSK 117/10
|Player Name
|R
|B
|stumped
|30
|23
|caught
|10
|11
|lbw
|21
|24
|caught
|11
|4
|run out
|9
|7
|bowled
|3
|5
|caught
|11
|9
|caught
|10
|11
|caught
|7
|8
|not out
|2
|3
|caught
|1
|4
|Extras
|(b 1, w 1)
|Total
|117(10 wkts; 18.1 ovs)