Super Kings vs Eastern Cape, 22nd Match at Johannesburg, SA20, Jan 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Super Kings
W
NR
L
L
L
Eastern Cape
L
W
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:31
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JSK10 M • 252 Runs • 31.5 Avg • 144 SR
JSK10 M • 245 Runs • 30.63 Avg • 126.94 SR
SEC10 M • 352 Runs • 50.29 Avg • 140.8 SR
SEC10 M • 195 Runs • 39 Avg • 136.36 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JSK4 M • 6 Wkts • 7.87 Econ • 15 SR
5 M • 5 Wkts • 5.86 Econ • 16.8 SR
SEC9 M • 21 Wkts • 6.12 Econ • 9.85 SR
9 M • 16 Wkts • 6.68 Econ • 11 SR
Squad
JSK
SEC
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.20, Second Session 17.20-18.50
|Match days
|26 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
