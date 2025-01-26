Matches (32)
Super Kings vs Eastern Cape, 22nd Match at Johannesburg, SA20, Jan 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

22nd Match (D/N), Johannesburg, January 26, 2025, SA20
Joburg Super Kings FlagJoburg Super Kings
Sunrisers Eastern Cape FlagSunrisers Eastern Cape
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:31
batters to watch(Recent stats)
F du Plessis
10 M • 252 Runs • 31.5 Avg • 144 SR
JL du Plooy
10 M • 245 Runs • 30.63 Avg • 126.94 SR
AK Markram
10 M • 352 Runs • 50.29 Avg • 140.8 SR
T Stubbs
10 M • 195 Runs • 39 Avg • 136.36 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
N Burger
4 M • 6 Wkts • 7.87 Econ • 15 SR
D Ferreira
5 M • 5 Wkts • 5.86 Econ • 16.8 SR
M Jansen
9 M • 21 Wkts • 6.12 Econ • 9.85 SR
OEG Baartman
9 M • 16 Wkts • 6.68 Econ • 11 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
JSK
SEC
Player
Role
Faf du Plessis (c)
Middle order Batter
Moeen Ali 
Batting Allrounder
Jonny Bairstow 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Doug Bracewell 
Bowler
Nandre Burger 
Bowler
Gerald Coetzee 
Bowler
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Leus du Plooy 
Middle order Batter
Donovan Ferreira 
Allrounder
Beuran Hendricks 
Bowler
Imran Tahir 
Bowler
Evan Jones 
Batting Allrounder
JP King 
Allrounder
Wihan Lubbe 
Top order Batter
Sibonelo Makhanya 
Middle order Batter
Matheesha Pathirana 
Bowler
Tabraiz Shamsi 
Bowler
Maheesh Theekshana 
Bowler
Hardus Viljoen 
Bowler
David Wiese 
Allrounder
Lizaad Williams 
Bowler
Match details
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.20, Second Session 17.20-18.50
Match days26 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20: Klusener wants someone to 'light the fire' and revive DSG's campaign

SA20: Klusener wants someone to 'light the fire' and revive DSG's campaign

The imbalance of T20 and Test cricket could be creating workload issues for fast bowlers

Ryan Rickelton, the new showstopper at Newlands

Ryan Rickelton, the new showstopper at Newlands

With Burger, Williams and Nortje also injured, SA may need to dig deep into their reserves to fill a fast-bowling position for the Champions Trophy

Rassie van der Dussen consciously evolves his white-ball game amid injury scare

Rassie van der Dussen consciously evolves his white-ball game amid injury scare
SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
PR651200.248
SEC743190.158
MICT632161.672
JSK62310-0.281
PC6139-0.283
DSG7148-1.521
