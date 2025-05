Kagiso Rabada has admitted to testing positive for recreational drug use and serving a provisional suspension, which led to his departure from IPL 2025 on April 3. At the time , Rabada's team Gujarat Titans said he had returned home to deal with a "significant personal matter," and did not indicate if or when he would return to India."

ESPNcricinfo understands that Rabada's transgression took place during the SA20 in January-February this year. He represented MI Cape Town in that tournament. While the exact length of his sanction has not been confirmed, he has since traveled back to India and his return to play is imminent. Rabada has not played a match since March 29.

In statement issued by Rabada through the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA), Rabada apologised for his actions and recommitted himself to the game.

"As has been reported, I recently returned to South Africa from participating in the IPL for personal reasons," Rabada said in his statement. "This was due to my returning an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug.

"I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal aspirations.

"I am serving a provisional suspension and I am looking forward to returning to the game I love playing.

"I couldn't have gone through this alone. I'd like to thank my agent, CSA, and Gujarat Titans for their support. I'd also like to thank SACA and my legal team for their guidance and counsel. Most importantly I'd like to thank my friends and family for their understanding and love.

"Moving forward, this moment will not define me. I will keep doing what I have always done, continuously working hard and playing with passion and devotion to my craft."

SACA have declined to answer questions relating to the matter while the South African Agency for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) is expected to release a statement early next week explaining the situation. SAIDS is a signatory to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which means that any sanction SAIDS oversees would need to be ratified by WADA.

In the last four years, there has only been one instance of an athlete receiving a one-month ban from SAIDS: powerlifter Matt Bekker, who was banned in April 2021 for testing positive for THC, which is found in cannabis. In November last year, New Zealand cricketer Doug Bracewell was effectively banned for a month for cocaine use - a sanction that was reduced from three months after Bracewell satisfactorily completed a treatment program. ESPNcricinfo has established that Rabada's case is expected to be similar.