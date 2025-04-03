Kagiso Rabada returns home from IPL 2025 for personal reasons
The franchise did not specify a date for the South Africa fast bowler's return to IPL 2025
Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has left the Gujarat Titans (GT) squad and returned home to South Africa for personal seasons.
GT, in a statement, said he had left "to deal with an important personal matter", and did not specify a date for his return.
Rabada played GT's first two matches in IPL 2025, taking 1 for 41 in the defeat to Punjab Kings, and 1 for 42 in the victory against Mumbai Indians.
He did not play GT's third game, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, and his absence was attributed to personal reasons.
GT brought in allrounder Arshad Khan, who ended up dismissing Virat Kohli, as a replacement for Rabada, and fielded only three overseas players - Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan and Sherfane Rutherford, who came in as the Impact Player for the chase. GT won the contest by eight wickets and 13 balls to spare.
GT's other overseas options are New Zealand allrounder Glenn Phillips, who hasn't played a game yet, and South Africa fast bowler Gerald Coetzee, who also hasn't featured yet and may not be fully fit.
GT are currently fourth on the points table, with two wins and a defeat in their first three matches. Their next fixture is an away game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 6, after which they host Rajasthan Royals on April 9.