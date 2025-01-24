Matches (29)
England in India (1)
ILT20 (2)
SA20 (2)
BBL (1)
BPL (4)
Women's Ashes (1)
Super Smash (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (1)

Eastern Cape vs Super Kings, 19th Match at Gqeberha, SA20, Jan 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score

19th Match (D/N), Gqeberha, January 24, 2025, SA20
PrevNext
Sunrisers Eastern Cape FlagSunrisers Eastern Cape
Joburg Super Kings FlagJoburg Super Kings
Tomorrow
3:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
SEC Win & Bat
JSK Win & Bat
SEC Win & Bowl
JSK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:11
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AK Markram
10 M • 318 Runs • 45.43 Avg • 137.66 SR
TB Abell
9 M • 206 Runs • 22.89 Avg • 132.05 SR
F du Plessis
10 M • 275 Runs • 39.29 Avg • 155.36 SR
JL du Plooy
10 M • 267 Runs • 38.14 Avg • 139.79 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
M Jansen
9 M • 21 Wkts • 6.55 Econ • 9.85 SR
OEG Baartman
8 M • 14 Wkts • 6.47 Econ • 10.85 SR
Imran Tahir
9 M • 7 Wkts • 7.89 Econ • 24 SR
N Burger
5 M • 6 Wkts • 7.76 Econ • 17 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SEC
JSK
Player
Role
Aiden Markram (c)
Allrounder
Tom Abell 
Batting Allrounder
Ottneil Baartman 
Bowler
David Bedingham 
Middle order Batter
Okuhle Cele 
Bowler
Zak Crawley 
Top order Batter
Liam Dawson 
Allrounder
Richard Gleeson 
Bowler
Simon Harmer 
Bowler
Jordan Hermann 
Middle order Batter
Marco Jansen 
Bowling Allrounder
Patrick Kruger 
Batting Allrounder
Craig Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Caleb Seleka 
Bowler
Andile Simelane 
Allrounder
Daniel Smith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tristan Stubbs 
Batter
Beyers Swanepoel 
Allrounder
Roelof van der Merwe 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
St George's Park, Gqeberha
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
Match days24 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20 News

South Africa's rash of injured quicks hints at systemic issues for CSA

The imbalance of T20 and Test cricket could be creating workload issues for fast bowlers

South Africa's rash of injured quicks hints at systemic issues for CSA

Ryan Rickelton, the new showstopper at Newlands

Between the Test match 259 and his SA20 heroics for MI Cape Town, Ryan Rickelton evolved into the all-format player he always wanted to be

Ryan Rickelton, the new showstopper at Newlands

Coetzee ruled out of SA20 but CSA still hopeful

With Burger, Williams and Nortje also injured, SA may need to dig deep into their reserves to fill a fast-bowling position for the Champions Trophy

Coetzee ruled out of SA20 but CSA still hopeful

Rassie van der Dussen consciously evolves his white-ball game amid injury scare

MI Cape Town batter sustained injury while fielding in SA20 on Wednesday

Rassie van der Dussen consciously evolves his white-ball game amid injury scare

Back injury rules Nortje out of Champions Trophy

The fast bowler will miss the remainder of the SA20 season as well

Back injury rules Nortje out of Champions Trophy
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
PR541160.044
MICT632161.672
SEC633150.065
JSK52210-0.162
PC6139-0.283
DSG6138-1.585
Full Table