Super Kings vs Eastern Cape, Eliminator at Centurion, SA20, Feb 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
JSK Win & Bat
SEC Win & Bat
JSK Win & Bowl
SEC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Super Kings
L
W
L
W
L
Eastern Cape
W
W
L
L
W
Ground time: 04:19
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JSK10 M • 267 Runs • 29.67 Avg • 141.26 SR
JSK10 M • 242 Runs • 30.25 Avg • 110.5 SR
SEC10 M • 261 Runs • 32.63 Avg • 127.94 SR
SEC10 M • 200 Runs • 22.22 Avg • 116.95 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JSK7 M • 12 Wkts • 7.71 Econ • 12 SR
8 M • 8 Wkts • 5.82 Econ • 16.5 SR
SEC10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.41 Econ • 14.8 SR
SEC10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.88 Econ • 15.16 SR
Squad
JSK
SEC
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
|Match days
|5 February 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
