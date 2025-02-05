Matches (8)
Super Kings vs Eastern Cape, Eliminator at Centurion, SA20, Feb 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Eliminator (D/N), Centurion, February 05, 2025, SA20
Joburg Super Kings FlagJoburg Super Kings
Sunrisers Eastern Cape FlagSunrisers Eastern Cape
Tomorrow
3:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
batters to watch(Recent stats)
F du Plessis
10 M • 267 Runs • 29.67 Avg • 141.26 SR
DP Conway
10 M • 242 Runs • 30.25 Avg • 110.5 SR
AK Markram
10 M • 261 Runs • 32.63 Avg • 127.94 SR
DG Bedingham
10 M • 200 Runs • 22.22 Avg • 116.95 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GC Viljoen
7 M • 12 Wkts • 7.71 Econ • 12 SR
D Ferreira
8 M • 8 Wkts • 5.82 Econ • 16.5 SR
M Jansen
10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.41 Econ • 14.8 SR
RJ Gleeson
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.88 Econ • 15.16 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
JSK
SEC
Player
Role
Faf du Plessis (c)
Middle order Batter
Moeen Ali 
Batting Allrounder
Jonny Bairstow 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Doug Bracewell 
Bowler
Nandre Burger 
Bowler
Gerald Coetzee 
Bowler
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Leus du Plooy 
Middle order Batter
Donovan Ferreira 
Allrounder
Beuran Hendricks 
Bowler
Imran Tahir 
Bowler
Evan Jones 
Batting Allrounder
JP King 
Allrounder
Wihan Lubbe 
Top order Batter
Sibonelo Makhanya 
Middle order Batter
Matheesha Pathirana 
Bowler
Tabraiz Shamsi 
Bowler
Maheesh Theekshana 
Bowler
Hardus Viljoen 
Bowler
David Wiese 
Allrounder
Lizaad Williams 
Bowler
Match details
SuperSport Park, Centurion
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
Match days5 February 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20 News

Next season's SA20 likely to begin on Boxing Day

South African league announces windows for next three seasons going into 2028

Joe Root: 'T20 is about problem-solving, just on a much quicker scale than I've mostly been doing'

The former England Test captain is not the first name you think of when white-ball cricket comes to mind, but he's still a force in the shorter formats

Batters find life tougher in the SA20, but is it all the pitches?

The third season of the competition has been another success but it hasn't quite been a run-fest

Owen earns SA20 deal on the back of BBL heroics

The opener will join Paarl Royals as a replacement for Joe Root who is heading to India

Started from the bottom now they're here - the MI Cape Town story

Bottom of the pile in 2023 and 2024, the franchise are gunning for silverware in 2025

SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
MICT1072352.446
PR107328-0.125
SEC105524-0.206
JSK104519-0.208
PC102614-0.585
DSG102612-1.256
Full Table