Red-ball specialist Bedingham 'still trying to learn' his trade in T20s

David Bedingham , intentionally or not, became the traditionalists' hero last summer when he revealed he decided not to put his name in the SA20 draft so he could play Test cricket , specifically on South Africa's tour to New Zealand. The SA20 was finishing as those Tests were starting and all South Africa's first-choice players were contractually bound to stay behind for a T20 tournament still finding its feet. As expected, an under-strength Test side lost but Bedingham, with a defiant second innings century in the second Test, confirmed his reputation as a red-ball specialist.

Fast-forward a few months, with schedule clashes out of the way and his spot in the Test side fairly secure, and Bedingham did enter the draft. He was picked up by defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape, for what has been one of the biggest tests of his career. "I'm still trying to learn my trade in T20. I don't think I've found the sweet spot yet," he told ESPNcricinfo from Johannesburg, where Sunrisers will play the Eliminator against Joburg Super Kings on Wednesday. "Hopefully, the more I play, the better I'll get and the more consistent I'll get."

Perhaps, his role will become more defined. Bedingham started the campaign batting at No. 7 for Sunrisers and was promoted to opening in their third game, It took another match before he started to show glimpses of what he is capable of with a 20-ball 39 against Durban's Super Giants. He has since also recorded two scores in the 40s which suggests he is most comfortable at the top. Indeed, of the 80 T20s Bedingham has played, he has batted in the top three in 53 of them

Almost half of his matches (38) have been for Durham, where he averages 21.47 and has a strike rate of 141.19. Those numbers probably best explain the struggles he has had between trying to make an impact and searching for consistency in the shortest format. "For me, it's just trying to find the balance of attack and defence," he said. "In this tournament, I've probably found it harder to attack, so that's why I've probably leaned more to [have] a defensive mindset and then in previous tournaments, let's say in the Blast or the CSA T20, I've probably attacked too much."

And that approach has earned him 200 runs from ten league games which put him second on Sunrisers' run-getter's list , behind Aiden Markram. That tells as much of a story about how much they have struggled as it does about who they have relied on in a campaign that started with three defeats and has since been revived despite the challenges.

Playing for Sunrisers has been one of the biggest tests of David Bedingham's career • SA20

"I've found it quite tough. But I also feel that the bowlers that we played against have been quite good as well, so it's probably a combination of both," he said. "But speaking to the guys that played the first two seasons, they've definitely said that the wickets have played a bit tougher. I've spoken to Russ(ell Domingo, Sunrisers' batting coach) and he said that in India, and England, those types of countries are probably a lot easier to bat in the first six overs, whereas in South Africa, you probably have to be a bit more circumspect. So especially in this tournament where the wickets have played quite tough, I think those first six overs have been crucial. And I think a lot of the teams, including us, have probably struggled in those first six overs."

"I've basically tried to just play one-day cricket in those first three or four overs," Bedingham said. "Obviously, if we have wickets in hand, then you can maybe push the tempo a bit but I've either been out in the first couple overs or we've three or four wickets in the first three overs, so it's been quite tough to kick on and try and hit quick runs. But in saying that we're in the Eliminator, so hopefully we can start off well and win that game."