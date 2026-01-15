Matches (13)
Capitals vs Royals, 25th Match at Centurion, SA20, Jan 15 2026 - Live Cricket Score
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Capitals
NR
L
W
W
W
Royals
W
W
NR
L
W
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PC8 M • 235 Runs • 39.17 Avg • 150.64 SR
7 M • 214 Runs • 71.33 Avg • 178.33 SR
10 M • 245 Runs • 40.83 Avg • 109.86 SR
9 M • 214 Runs • 35.67 Avg • 147.58 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
5 M • 9 Wkts • 8.58 Econ • 12.66 SR
7 M • 6 Wkts • 7.15 Econ • 27 SR
6 M • 12 Wkts • 8.98 Econ • 10.58 SR
5 M • 11 Wkts • 5.68 Econ • 10.36 SR
Squad
PC
PR
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
|Match days
|15 January 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
SA20 News
Coles shines with bat and ball to secure Sunrisers' playoff qualification
De Kock, Muthusamy and the seamers also contributed to their victory over JSK
R Hermann, Lawrence lift Paarl Royals to No. 2 after last-ball win
Their 106-run stand was the highest third-wicket partnership for Paarl Royals
Du Plessis ruled out of rest of SA20 with thumb injury
This is the second major injury blow for JSK after Rossouw was ruled out with a hamstring complaint
Rutherford 53, Peters' three-for puts MICT on the brink of elimination
Capitals moved to the top the table after winning by a hefty 53-run margin