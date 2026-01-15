Matches (13)
Capitals vs Royals, 25th Match at Centurion, SA20, Jan 15 2026 - Live Cricket Score

25th Match (D/N), Centurion, January 15, 2026, SA20
Pretoria Capitals FlagPretoria Capitals
Paarl Royals FlagPaarl Royals
Tomorrow
3:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
Pretoria CapitalsPretoria Capitals
8431200.403
3
Paarl RoyalsPaarl Royals
742119-0.820
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SD Hope
8 M • 235 Runs • 39.17 Avg • 150.64 SR
SE Rutherford
7 M • 214 Runs • 71.33 Avg • 178.33 SR
RA Herman
10 M • 245 Runs • 40.83 Avg • 109.86 SR
DA Miller
9 M • 214 Runs • 35.67 Avg • 147.58 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GG Peters
5 M • 9 Wkts • 8.58 Econ • 12.66 SR
KA Maharaj
7 M • 6 Wkts • 7.15 Econ • 27 SR
OEG Baartman
6 M • 12 Wkts • 8.98 Econ • 10.58 SR
Sikandar Raza
5 M • 11 Wkts • 5.68 Econ • 10.36 SR
Squad
PC
PR
Player
Role
Keshav Maharaj (c)
Bowler
Dewald Brevis 
Middle order Batter
Roston Chase 
Allrounder
Codi Yusuf 
Allrounder
Jordan Cox 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Junaid Dawood 
Bowler
Keith Dudgeon 
Bowler
Connor Esterhuizen 
Top order Batter
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Wihan Lubbe 
Top order Batter
Sibonelo Makhanya 
Middle order Batter
Tymal Mills 
Bowler
Lungi Ngidi 
Bowler
Bryce Parsons 
Batting Allrounder
Gideon Peters 
Bowler
Meeka-eel Prince 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Andre Russell 
Allrounder
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Will Smeed 
Top order Batter
Lizaad Williams 
Bowler
Match details
SuperSport Park, Centurion
Series
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
Match days15 January 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20

