Royals vs Capitals, 20th Match at Paarl, SA20, Jan 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score

20th Match, Paarl, January 25, 2025, SA20
Paarl Royals FlagPaarl Royals
Pretoria Capitals FlagPretoria Capitals
Tomorrow
11:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 04:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LG Pretorius
6 M • 258 Runs • 43 Avg • 180.41 SR
DA Miller
10 M • 229 Runs • 38.17 Avg • 121.16 SR
K Verreynne
10 M • 284 Runs • 47.33 Avg • 167.05 SR
WG Jacks
10 M • 183 Runs • 22.88 Avg • 153.78 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
6 M • 10 Wkts • 7.21 Econ • 14.4 SR
AD Galiem
7 M • 7 Wkts • 9.1 Econ • 17.14 SR
E Bosch
8 M • 9 Wkts • 9.27 Econ • 17.11 SR
S Muthusamy
6 M • 8 Wkts • 7.65 Econ • 15 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PR
PC
Player
Role
David Miller (c)
Middle order Batter
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Codi Yusuf 
Allrounder
Keith Dudgeon 
-
Bjorn Fortuin 
Bowler
Dayyaan Galiem 
Bowling Allrounder
Sam Hain 
Middle order Batter
Rubin Hermann 
Wicketkeeper
Dinesh Karthik 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Eshan Malinga 
Bowler
Kwena Maphaka 
Bowler
Dewan Marais 
Batter
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 
Bowler
Lungi Ngidi 
Bowler
Nqabayomzi Peter 
Bowler
Andile Phehlukwayo 
Bowling Allrounder
Lhuan-dre Pretorius 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Joe Root 
Top order Batter
John Turner 
Bowler
Mitchell Van Buuren 
Middle order Batter
Dunith Wellalage 
Bowler
Match details
Boland Park, Paarl
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
Match days25 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20 News

The imbalance of T20 and Test cricket could be creating workload issues for fast bowlers

South Africa's rash of injured quicks hints at systemic issues for CSA

Between the Test match 259 and his SA20 heroics for MI Cape Town, Ryan Rickelton evolved into the all-format player he always wanted to be

Ryan Rickelton, the new showstopper at Newlands

With Burger, Williams and Nortje also injured, SA may need to dig deep into their reserves to fill a fast-bowling position for the Champions Trophy

Coetzee ruled out of SA20 but CSA still hopeful

MI Cape Town batter sustained injury while fielding in SA20 on Wednesday

Rassie van der Dussen consciously evolves his white-ball game amid injury scare

The fast bowler will miss the remainder of the SA20 season as well

Back injury rules Nortje out of Champions Trophy
SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
PR651200.248
MICT632161.672
SEC633150.065
JSK52210-0.162
PC6139-0.283
DSG7148-1.521
Full Table