Royals vs Capitals, 20th Match at Paarl, SA20, Jan 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Royals
L
W
W
W
W
Capitals
NR
W
NR
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 04:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
6 M • 258 Runs • 43 Avg • 180.41 SR
10 M • 229 Runs • 38.17 Avg • 121.16 SR
10 M • 284 Runs • 47.33 Avg • 167.05 SR
PC10 M • 183 Runs • 22.88 Avg • 153.78 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
6 M • 10 Wkts • 7.21 Econ • 14.4 SR
7 M • 7 Wkts • 9.1 Econ • 17.14 SR
8 M • 9 Wkts • 9.27 Econ • 17.11 SR
6 M • 8 Wkts • 7.65 Econ • 15 SR
Squad
PR
PC
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Boland Park, Paarl
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
|Match days
|25 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
