Matches (14)
PAK vs WI (1)
Women's Ashes (1)
Super Smash (1)
ILT20 (2)
SA20 (2)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
BPL (3)
BBL (1)
PM Cup (2)

Capitals vs Royals, 12th Match at Centurion, SA20, Jan 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

12th Match, Centurion, January 18, 2025, SA20
PrevNext
Pretoria Capitals FlagPretoria Capitals
Paarl Royals FlagPaarl Royals
Tomorrow
11:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
PC Win & Bat
PR Win & Bat
PC Win & Bowl
PR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:52
batters to watch(Recent stats)
K Verreynne
10 M • 245 Runs • 40.83 Avg • 161.18 SR
WG Jacks
10 M • 186 Runs • 23.25 Avg • 151.21 SR
LG Pretorius
3 M • 206 Runs • 68.67 Avg • 179.13 SR
DA Miller
9 M • 144 Runs • 24 Avg • 100 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
WD Parnell
5 M • 12 Wkts • 9.72 Econ • 9 SR
DM Dupavillon
8 M • 9 Wkts • 9.87 Econ • 17.22 SR
BC Fortuin
10 M • 6 Wkts • 6.69 Econ • 39 SR
L Ngidi
7 M • 6 Wkts • 11.09 Econ • 26.33 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PC
PR
Player
Role
Rilee Rossouw (c)
Top order Batter
Marques Ackerman 
Middle order Batter
Eathan Bosch 
Bowler
Daryn Dupavillon 
Bowler
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Evin Lewis 
Opening Batter
Keagan Lion-Cachet 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Liam Livingstone 
Batting Allrounder
Senuran Muthusamy 
Batting Allrounder
James Neesham 
Batting Allrounder
Anrich Nortje 
Bowler
Wayne Parnell 
Bowler
Migael Pretorius 
Bowler
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kyle Simmonds 
Bowling Allrounder
Will Smeed 
Top order Batter
Steve Stolk 
Batter
Tiaan van Vuuren 
Allrounder
Kyle Verreynne 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
SuperSport Park, Centurion
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
Match days18 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
JSK320101.079
MICT42291.630
PC41190.894
PR3218-0.197
DSG3116-0.650
SEC3030-2.423
Full Table