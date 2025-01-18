Matches (14)
Capitals vs Royals, 12th Match at Centurion, SA20, Jan 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Capitals
W
L
NR
W
NR
Royals
L
L
W
L
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 245 Runs • 40.83 Avg • 161.18 SR
PC10 M • 186 Runs • 23.25 Avg • 151.21 SR
3 M • 206 Runs • 68.67 Avg • 179.13 SR
9 M • 144 Runs • 24 Avg • 100 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
5 M • 12 Wkts • 9.72 Econ • 9 SR
8 M • 9 Wkts • 9.87 Econ • 17.22 SR
10 M • 6 Wkts • 6.69 Econ • 39 SR
PR7 M • 6 Wkts • 11.09 Econ • 26.33 SR
Squad
PC
PR
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
|Match days
|18 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20 News
Rassie van der Dussen consciously evolves his white-ball game amid injury scare
MI Cape Town batter sustained injury while fielding in SA20 on Wednesday
Back injury rules Nortje out of Champions Trophy
The fast bowler will miss the remainder of the SA20 season as well
Misfiring top order leaves Sunrisers in danger of early sunset
The defending champions have lost three in a row, leaving their hopes of a three-peat greatly diminished
Jury's out on South Africa's Champions Trophy picks as SA20 provides selection pointers
Head coach Rob Walter keeps tabs from New Zealand as contenders make their cases