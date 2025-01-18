Matches (14)
MI Cape Town vs Super Kings, 13th Match at Cape Town, SA20, Jan 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
MI Cape Town
L
W
L
W
L
Super Kings
W
L
W
W
NR
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 272 Runs • 30.22 Avg • 124.77 SR
MICT10 M • 215 Runs • 26.88 Avg • 158.08 SR
JSK10 M • 286 Runs • 40.86 Avg • 144.44 SR
JSK10 M • 238 Runs • 39.67 Avg • 157.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MICT9 M • 9 Wkts • 8.25 Econ • 21 SR
MICT9 M • 8 Wkts • 7.32 Econ • 21 SR
JSK8 M • 7 Wkts • 7.92 Econ • 21.42 SR
JSK6 M • 6 Wkts • 7.29 Econ • 21 SR
Squad
MICT
JSK
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Newlands, Cape Town
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
|Match days
|18 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
