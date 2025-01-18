Matches (14)
PAK vs WI (1)
Women's Ashes (1)
Super Smash (1)
ILT20 (2)
SA20 (2)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
BPL (3)
BBL (1)
PM Cup (2)

MI Cape Town vs Super Kings, 13th Match at Cape Town, SA20, Jan 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

13th Match (D/N), Cape Town, January 18, 2025, SA20
MI Cape Town FlagMI Cape Town
Joburg Super Kings FlagJoburg Super Kings
Tomorrow
3:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Ground time: 02:52
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HE van der Dussen
10 M • 272 Runs • 30.22 Avg • 124.77 SR
D Brevis
10 M • 215 Runs • 26.88 Avg • 158.08 SR
JL du Plooy
10 M • 286 Runs • 40.86 Avg • 144.44 SR
F du Plessis
10 M • 238 Runs • 39.67 Avg • 157.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
K Rabada
9 M • 9 Wkts • 8.25 Econ • 21 SR
GF Linde
9 M • 8 Wkts • 7.32 Econ • 21 SR
Imran Tahir
8 M • 7 Wkts • 7.92 Econ • 21.42 SR
N Burger
6 M • 6 Wkts • 7.29 Econ • 21 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MICT
JSK
Player
Role
Rashid Khan (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Azmatullah Omarzai 
Allrounder
Chris Benjamin 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Corbin Bosch 
Allrounder
Trent Boult 
Bowler
Dewald Brevis 
Batting Allrounder
Connor Esterhuizen 
Top order Batter
Reeza Hendricks 
Opening Batter
Colin Ingram 
Top order Batter
Thomas Kaber 
Allrounder
George Linde 
Allrounder
Tristan Luus 
-
Dane Piedt 
Bowler
Delano Potgieter 
Middle order Batter
Kagiso Rabada 
Bowler
Ryan Rickelton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nuwan Thushara 
Bowler
Rassie van der Dussen 
Top order Batter
Match details
Newlands, Cape Town
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
Match days18 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
JSK320101.079
MICT42291.630
PC41190.894
PR3218-0.197
DSG3116-0.650
SEC3030-2.423
Full Table