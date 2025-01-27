Matches (36)
Royals vs Super Giants, 23rd Match at Paarl, SA20, Jan 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score

23rd Match (D/N), Paarl, January 27, 2025, SA20
Paarl Royals FlagPaarl Royals
Durban's Super Giants FlagDurban's Super Giants
Tomorrow
3:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:11
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JE Root
7 M • 279 Runs • 69.75 Avg • 140.9 SR
LG Pretorius
7 M • 258 Runs • 36.86 Avg • 176.71 SR
PWA Mulder
10 M • 201 Runs • 33.5 Avg • 143.57 SR
H Klaasen
10 M • 183 Runs • 22.88 Avg • 156.41 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
7 M • 12 Wkts • 6.79 Econ • 14 SR
AD Galiem
7 M • 7 Wkts • 9.1 Econ • 17.14 SR
Noor Ahmad
7 M • 10 Wkts • 7.12 Econ • 15 SR
KA Maharaj
9 M • 9 Wkts • 6.59 Econ • 22.66 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PR
DSG
Player
Role
David Miller (c)
Middle order Batter
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Codi Yusuf 
Allrounder
Keith Dudgeon 
-
Bjorn Fortuin 
Bowler
Dayyaan Galiem 
Bowling Allrounder
Sam Hain 
Middle order Batter
Rubin Hermann 
Wicketkeeper
Dinesh Karthik 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Eshan Malinga 
Bowler
Kwena Maphaka 
Bowler
Dewan Marais 
Batter
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 
Bowler
Lungi Ngidi 
Bowler
Nqabayomzi Peter 
Bowler
Andile Phehlukwayo 
Bowling Allrounder
Lhuan-dre Pretorius 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Joe Root 
Top order Batter
John Turner 
Bowler
Mitchell Van Buuren 
Middle order Batter
Dunith Wellalage 
Bowler
Match details
Boland Park, Paarl
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
Match days27 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20 News

Paarl Royals in playoffs courtesy dominant spin unit, consistent home show

But Bjorn Fortuin warns against counting chickens "too early" after setbacks of the last two seasons

SA20: Klusener wants someone to 'light the fire' and revive DSG's campaign

They have won just one in seven games and need three in three to qualify, but the head coach is confident

South Africa's rash of injured quicks hints at systemic issues for CSA

The imbalance of T20 and Test cricket could be creating workload issues for fast bowlers

Ryan Rickelton, the new showstopper at Newlands

Between the Test match 259 and his SA20 heroics for MI Cape Town, Ryan Rickelton evolved into the all-format player he always wanted to be

Coetzee ruled out of SA20 but CSA still hopeful

With Burger, Williams and Nortje also injured, SA may need to dig deep into their reserves to fill a fast-bowling position for the Champions Trophy

SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
PR761240.281
MICT742211.837
SEC743190.158
JSK62310-0.281
PC7149-0.351
DSG8158-1.706
