Paarl Royals hit by Miller's niggle; Ngidi's absence a concern for SA

South Africa's injury watch ahead of the Champions Trophy has grown after Paarl Royals' captain David Miller left the field in the team's final home game, against Durban's Super Giants.

Miller was fielding in the covers in the 14th over, when Marcus Stoinis threaded a ball between two fielders and he was unable to stop it. Two balls later, Miller left the field accompanied by Royals support staff. He walked unassisted, but gingerly, and managed to get up the stairs and into the changeroom. There is no official word on the seriousness of the injury yet, but it may not be the only one.

Royals were also without Lungi Ngidi for a fourth match in succession, and he has missed five of their eight games. Ngidi has only just returned to action after sitting out the entire international summer with a groin injury and indications from the Royals' camp are that he is being eased back into a regular playing schedule. On Saturday, their coach Trevor Penney , indicated Ngidi would return for Royals' match against JSK this Thursday, and the playoffs.

"With Lungi, we know big fast bowlers like him, they sometimes needed a couple of weeks to get back into that full flow and the rhythm. It's a tough thing for fast bowlers. He was out [with a groin injury] for like eight weeks. So he's on a programme where he's almost back now. So we played him in the first few games so he could get some game time. And I'm sure when we go to the Highveld, he's going to be straight back in," Penney said.