South Africa's rash of injured quicks hints at systemic issues for CSA

Joburg Super Kings completed their trip to the Western Cape winless, after losing to both MICT and Paarl Royals and head into the second half of the competition with a depleted seam attack. It was confirmed midway through their trip that Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a hamstring injury, after playing only one game, which takes their total count of absent seamers to four.

Nandre Burger and Lizaad Williams were ruled out before the event started with a lower back stress fracture and a knee problem respectively, while the experienced Beuran Hendricks was ruled out shortly after the tournament started. Now, without Coetzee, JSK are down to three frontline quicks in Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana, Hardus Viljoen and Doug Bracewell (who has yet to play a game) and allrounders David Wiese and Evan Jones.

JSK's troubles are a symptom of a broader problem in South African cricket: the proliferation of injured quicks, which has blighted the summer. As the numbers on the sidelines grow, so do the theories over the reasons, and there seems to be a prevailing one.

"We actually did a count last night," Albie Morkel, JSK's assistant coach said after their loss to MICT on Wednesday night. "Currently there's about nine South African fast bowlers injured across all the teams, so it is a worrying thing. We are trying to find reasons why, maybe it's the lack of cricket, I don't know. We lost three big guys in Lizaad, Nandre, and Gerald recently, so it's big for us and we have to juggle with the guys that we have."

Morkel's point may extend to a discussion on loads in general which is something CSA, like other boards around the world, monitors. That includes bowling too much and bowling too little, and then switching between the two extremes too quickly, which results in drastic changes in a short space of time. One source pointed to the structure of South Africa's domestic system which, for two of the last three seasons, has started with a T20 competition, and then gone into a first-class tournament. This, in essence, has taken bowlers from delivering four overs a match for several weeks to being required to bowl 15-plus overs a day in a short space of time.

An example of this is Coetzee, who played 22 T20s in 2024 but no first-class matches before he played a Test against Sri Lanka. In the Test, Coetzee bowled 16 overs - four times more than he had bowled in a single game all year, and hurt his groin, which ruled him out of the rest of the international summer. On his comeback seven weeks later, Coetzee bowled three overs for JSK and has since picked up a hamstring injury.

Lungi Ngidi is back in action but down on pace after his groin injury • Sportzpics

CSA are hopeful that Coetzee will recover before the final Champions Trophy squads need to be named on February 11 but they will still need to address Coetzee's longer-term problems. He has struggled with injuries since he was at school and often in similar areas: hamstrings, hip and groin. One problem could be how much he puts his body through by bowling quickly, which CSA tried to address when they put him, and Marco Jansen, on a 12-week conditioning break between August and October this year. Jansen has returned refreshed, quick and with a renewed appetite for batting; Coetzee initially came back faster, but has since been injured.

Without a careful analysis of the actions of Jansen and Coetzee, which CSA have access to, it could be difficult to explain why one has remained fit and the other hasn't, unless you simply put it down to rotten luck. That may also be the only way to explain the persistent problems facing Anrich Nortje . He was due to play in South Africa's white-ball series against Pakistan but broke his toe in the nets (while facing David Miller, of all people!) and then suffered a back injury on comeback.

Nortje has had long-standing back and hip problems, which ruled him out of the 2023 ODI World Cup, but has also shown he can come back strongly. He was South Africa's leading wicket-taker, and the joint second-highest, at the 2024 T20 World Cup, but there is something interesting to note about his recent playing history. Since September 2023, Nortje has only played T20s: 35 matches, and opted out of a CSA central contract, which may have required him to play Tests and ODIs as well, to ease his body back into the rigours of competitive cricket.

Ngidi has only played two first-class matches in the last two years - both Tests - and six ODIs (but no domestic 50-over matches) and 25 T20s in that time. Ngidi did not play any cricket between the ODI series against Ireland in October the start of the SA20 in January, which meant he missed the entire home international season, including all four Tests. He has since played three of Paarl Royals' five matches, including two in a row on January 11 and 13, but did not play on Monday night against JSK. The official word is that he is fit for selection but the evidence of his appearances is that he has been bowling slower than expected, which may be a worry ahead of the Champions Trophy.

The other three injured quicks included Wiaan Mulder, who broke his right middle finger while batting in the Durban Test against Sri Lanka, and Ottneil Baartman , who had a calf problem. Both have since returned to action. Daryn Dupavillon makes up the ninth name and has a hamstring injury that has ruled him out of the SA20.