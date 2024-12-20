Baartman out of third ODI against Pakistan with right knee problem

His injury should not affect South Africa's Test plans even as they wait on Mulder's fitness. Mulder broke his right middle finger in the first Test against Sri Lanka last month but has started hitting balls again and was due to have a scan on Thursday. Test coach Shukri Conrad said South Africa will be conservative when looking at Mulder's return, which suggests he may not play in the first Test at SuperSport Park. That is a venue where South Africa could go all pace, and play Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Bosch and Dane Paterson or look to 18-year tearaway Kwena Maphaka, who made his ODI debut on Thursday. He took 4 for 72 in the match, which South Africa lost by 81 runs.