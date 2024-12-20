Baartman out of third ODI against Pakistan with right knee problem
Corbin Bosch, who earned his maiden call-up to the Test squad, will replace Baartman in the ODI squad
South Africa have suffered another bowling injury with Ottneil Baartman ruled out of the third ODI against Pakistan with a right knee problem. Baartman is the second bowler after Keshav Maharaj who's injured in the ODI series and the sixth seamer this summer to be sidelined. Gerald Coetzee, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams and Anrich Nortje are the others.
Corbin Bosch, who earned his maiden call-up to the Test squad, will replace Baartman in the ODI squad and is also in line for a debut Test against Pakistan on Boxing Day.
Baartman experienced discomfort during his run up while bowling ahead of the second ODI on Thursday in Cape Town. He was not part of the match-day XI but did play in the series opener in Paarl two days earlier. Then, he bowled seven overs with returns of 2 for 37. Baartman's next assignment is the SA20, where he is contracted to the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
His injury should not affect South Africa's Test plans even as they wait on Mulder's fitness. Mulder broke his right middle finger in the first Test against Sri Lanka last month but has started hitting balls again and was due to have a scan on Thursday. Test coach Shukri Conrad said South Africa will be conservative when looking at Mulder's return, which suggests he may not play in the first Test at SuperSport Park. That is a venue where South Africa could go all pace, and play Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Bosch and Dane Paterson or look to 18-year tearaway Kwena Maphaka, who made his ODI debut on Thursday. He took 4 for 72 in the match, which South Africa lost by 81 runs.
Pakistan have already won the series, but South Africa will look to salvage some pride on Pink Day at the Wanderers on Sunday. It will be their last ODI with their strongest available squad before the Champions Trophy next year.
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket