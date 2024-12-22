Matches (24)
South Africa vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI at Johannesburg,SA vs PAK, Dec 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd ODI (D/N), Johannesburg, December 22, 2024, Pakistan tour of South Africa
Recent Performance
Last five matches
South Africa
W
W
L
L
L
Pakistan
L
W
W
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 347 Runs • 49.57 Avg • 91.07 SR
7 M • 243 Runs • 48.6 Avg • 91.01 SR
PAK8 M • 414 Runs • 59.14 Avg • 105.07 SR
PAK7 M • 280 Runs • 70 Avg • 83.58 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
4 M • 6 Wkts • 4.04 Econ • 25 SR
6 M • 6 Wkts • 5.07 Econ • 30 SR
PAK10 M • 17 Wkts • 5.7 Econ • 27.23 SR
7 M • 15 Wkts • 5.49 Econ • 25.93 SR
Squad
SA
PAK
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Top order Batter
Match details
|The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4821
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
|Match days
|22 December 2024 - daynight (50-over match)