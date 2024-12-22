Matches (6)
3rd ODI (D/N), Johannesburg, December 22, 2024, Pakistan tour of South Africa
South Africa bowl, Bosch debuts; three changes for Pakistan

Kagiso Rabada also in for home side after rain delays start in Johannesburg

Firdose Moonda
22-Dec-2024 • 1 hr ago
Corbin Bosch cuts one away, Vancouver Knights vs Toronto Nationals, Global T20 Canada, Brampton, August 2, 2023

Corbin Bosch was picked for a South Africa debut  •  GT20 Canada

Toss South Africa chose to bowl vs Pakistan
Temba Bavuma chose to chase in a rain-delayed third ODI at the Wanderers, in a series already lost to Pakistan. In drizzly conditions, the start of play was pushed back 15 minutes and there is more rain forecast in the evening, which could mean an adjusted target as the match goes on.
That means 18-year old tearaway Kwena Maphaka, schooled up the road from the ground at St Stithians, will get to bowl in front of his home crowd early on while debutant Corbin Bosch will also be in action straight away. Bosch was included in the squad after Ottneil Baartman was ruled out with a knee injury and is also in South Africa's Test squad to play Pakistan next week.
South Africa made one other change to the XI that lost at Newlands. Kagiso Rabada was brought into the line-up, with Andile Phehlukwayo and Tabraiz Shamsi sitting out while the batting remains unchanged.
Pakistan also stuck to the same top six but made three other changes to their team. Tayyab Tahir replaced Irfan Khan at No. 7 while seamer Mohammad Hasnain and legspinner Sufiyan Muqeem were brought in for Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.
Pakistan have already won the series but South Africa have plenty to play for. Not only is it the last time they will have their strongest available squad at their disposal before the Champions Trophy, but the match is the annual Pink Day event, which raises awareness and funds for the prevention and treatment of breast cancer.
South Africa: 1 Temba Bavuma (capt), 2 Tony de Zorzi, 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Corbin Bosch, 9 Bjorn Fortuin, 10 Kwena Maphaka, 11 Kagiso Rabada
Pakistan: 1 Saim Ayub, 2 Abdullah Shafique, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Rizwan (capt, wk), 5 Salman Ali Agha, 6 Kamran Ghulam, 7 Tayyab Tahir, 8 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Mohammad Hasnain, 11 Suifyan Muqeem
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket

