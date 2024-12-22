South Africa bowl, Bosch debuts; three changes for Pakistan

Temba Bavuma chose to chase in a rain-delayed third ODI at the Wanderers, in a series already lost to Pakistan. In drizzly conditions, the start of play was pushed back 15 minutes and there is more rain forecast in the evening, which could mean an adjusted target as the match goes on.

Pakistan have already won the series but South Africa have plenty to play for. Not only is it the last time they will have their strongest available squad at their disposal before the Champions Trophy, but the match is the annual Pink Day event, which raises awareness and funds for the prevention and treatment of breast cancer.