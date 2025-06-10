Matches (19)
ENG vs WI (1)
ENG-A vs IND-A (1)
WCL 2 (1)
TNPL (3)
Vitality Blast Men (6)
Vitality Blast Women (2)
Blast Women League 2 (5)

Salem vs Trichy, 7th Match at Coimbatore, TNPL, Jun 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match (N), Coimbatore, June 10, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
PrevNext
SKM Salem Spartans FlagSKM Salem Spartans
Trichy Grand Cholas FlagTrichy Grand Cholas
Tomorrow
1:45 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
SAL Win & Bat
TRIC Win & Bat
SAL Win & Bowl
TRIC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
3
SKM Salem SpartansSKM Salem Spartans
110020.746
6
Trichy Grand CholasTrichy Grand Cholas
10100-0.529
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 09:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
R Kavin
8 M • 252 Runs • 36 Avg • 132.63 SR
Sunny Sandhu
9 M • 194 Runs • 38.8 Avg • 139.56 SR
Jafar Jamal
9 M • 312 Runs • 52 Avg • 147.86 SR
Waseem Ahmed
8 M • 258 Runs • 36.86 Avg • 137.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
M Poiyamozhi
8 M • 16 Wkts • 8.17 Econ • 11.56 SR
Sunny Sandhu
9 M • 10 Wkts • 8.41 Econ • 17.9 SR
V Athisayaraj Davidson
9 M • 14 Wkts • 9.08 Econ • 12.64 SR
K Easwaran
6 M • 12 Wkts • 10.06 Econ • 7.75 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SAL
TRIC
Player
Role
S Abishiek 
Top order Batter
Ajith Ram 
Bowler
Eshwar M 
Wicketkeeper
J Gowri Sankar 
Bowling Allrounder
Hari Nishaanth 
Opening Batter
Harish Kumar 
Allrounder
Himalaya 
Wicketkeeper
Sudhan Kandepan 
Middle order Batter
Karthick Manikandan 
Bowler
R Kavin 
Wicketkeeper
Boopathi Kumar 
Middle order Batter
Mohammed Mohammed 
Bowler
Pavithran R 
Bowler
M Poiyamozhi 
Allrounder
Dev Rahul 
Bowler
Nidhish Rajagopal 
Allrounder
Rahil Shah 
Bowler
Sunny Sandhu 
Allrounder
Rajendran Vivek 
Middle order Batter
ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 
Bowler
Match details
Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
Match days10 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Tamil Nadu Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
CSG11022.225
TT21120.971
SAL11020.746
NRK11020.529
DD2112-1.017
TRI1010-0.529
SMP1010-0.746
LKK1010-1.435
Full Table