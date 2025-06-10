Matches (19)
ENG vs WI (1)
ENG-A vs IND-A (1)
WCL 2 (1)
TNPL (3)
Vitality Blast Men (6)
Vitality Blast Women (2)
Blast Women League 2 (5)
Salem vs Trichy, 7th Match at Coimbatore, TNPL, Jun 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match (N), Coimbatore, June 10, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
What will be the toss result?
SAL Win & Bat
TRIC Win & Bat
SAL Win & Bowl
TRIC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Salem
L
L
L
L
W
Trichy
L
W
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 09:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SAL8 M • 252 Runs • 36 Avg • 132.63 SR
SAL9 M • 194 Runs • 38.8 Avg • 139.56 SR
TRIC9 M • 312 Runs • 52 Avg • 147.86 SR
TRIC8 M • 258 Runs • 36.86 Avg • 137.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SAL8 M • 16 Wkts • 8.17 Econ • 11.56 SR
SAL9 M • 10 Wkts • 8.41 Econ • 17.9 SR
9 M • 14 Wkts • 9.08 Econ • 12.64 SR
TRIC6 M • 12 Wkts • 10.06 Econ • 7.75 SR
Squad
SAL
TRIC
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
|Match days
|10 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Tamil Nadu Premier League News
State T20 leagues play a vital part in India's cricket ecosystem, but they're being taken for granted
Leagues in Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh have all helped nurture future IPL stars, but they need to be supported better