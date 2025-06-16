Ashwin and Dindgul Dragons cleared of ball-tampering allegations in TNPL

The Madurai franchise had accused Dindigul of tampering with the ball by using towels treated with chemicals during their game in Salem on June 14

"The ball's condition deteriorated rapidly during our innings, affecting our batsmen's performance," Madurai coach Shijit Chandran said in the complaint originally addressed to franchise CEO Pooja Damodaran and then sent to the TNPL. "You can hear the sound of every shot our batters played after the powerplay, which were as if they were hitting hard stone instead of a cricket ball.

"We are of the view that the Dindigul Dragons team used foreign substances to alter the ball's condition, including using special towels with pre-applied roughening agent, which is unacceptable and against the spirit of the game, and amounts to cheating."

After a detailed review of the matter, TNPL CEO Prasanna Kannan said no evidence of ball-tampering had been found. "The towels in question were TNCA-issued and equally available to both teams," Kannan said in a statement. "The Playing Control Team - including umpires and the match referee - maintained full oversight of the ball throughout the match. No concerns were raised during play, and no verifiable evidence has been provided. The claims appear speculative and post-facto in nature.

"Should the franchise possess credible and verifiable evidence, they may submit a formal request for an Independent Commission of Enquiry by 3 PM on 17th June, along with supporting material (video, photographic, or testimonial)."

If Madurai fail to provide proof for their allegations, they may face sanctions under the TNCA code of conduct and operational rules.

In an email accessed by ESPNcricinfo, Kannan said the Madurai franchise had violated procedure by lodging their complaint more than 24 hours after their game against Dindigul ended on June 14. Madurai also did not lodge their complaint with the TNCA honorary secretary, as mandated, which made it "inadmissible", but in the interest of "transparency and fairness", the TNPL forwarded it to the honorary secretary and the Dindigul franchise, and reviewed it.