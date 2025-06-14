Matches (19)
Dindigul vs Madurai, 11th Match at Salem, TNPL, Jun 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

11th Match (N), Salem, June 14, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Dindigul Dragons FlagDindigul Dragons
Siechem Madurai Panthers FlagSiechem Madurai Panthers
Tomorrow
1:45 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
4
Siechem Madurai PanthersSiechem Madurai Panthers
211020.165
6
Dindigul DragonsDindigul Dragons
21102-1.017
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Shivam Singh
10 M • 396 Runs • 56.57 Avg • 139.43 SR
R Ashwin
10 M • 274 Runs • 39.14 Avg • 158.38 SR
NS Chaturved
9 M • 153 Runs • 30.6 Avg • 150 SR
B Anirudh
3 M • 112 Runs • 37.33 Avg • 153.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Sandeep Warrier
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.33 Econ • 17.18 SR
CV Varun
10 M • 10 Wkts • 7 Econ • 21 SR
M Ashwin
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.99 Econ • 15.57 SR
Gurjapneet Singh
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.91 Econ • 20.54 SR
Squad
Match details
Salem Cricket Foundation Ground
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
Match days14 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Tamil Nadu Premier League

