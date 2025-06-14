Matches (19)
WTC (1)
WCL 2 (1)
MLC (1)
IRE vs WI (1)
Vitality Blast Men (10)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
NL Women vs USA Women (1)
TNPL (1)
Dindigul vs Madurai, 11th Match at Salem, TNPL, Jun 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score
11th Match (N), Salem, June 14, 2025, Tamil Nadu Premier League
What will be the toss result?
DD Win & Bat
SMP Win & Bat
DD Win & Bowl
SMP Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Dindigul
W
W
W
W
L
Madurai
L
L
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:11
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 396 Runs • 56.57 Avg • 139.43 SR
10 M • 274 Runs • 39.14 Avg • 158.38 SR
SMP9 M • 153 Runs • 30.6 Avg • 150 SR
3 M • 112 Runs • 37.33 Avg • 153.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.33 Econ • 17.18 SR
10 M • 10 Wkts • 7 Econ • 21 SR
SMP10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.99 Econ • 15.57 SR
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.91 Econ • 20.54 SR
Squad
DD
SMP
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|-
Match details
|Salem Cricket Foundation Ground
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-21.35
|Match days
|14 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Tamil Nadu Premier League News
State T20 leagues play a vital part in India's cricket ecosystem, but they're being taken for granted
Leagues in Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh have all helped nurture future IPL stars, but they need to be supported better