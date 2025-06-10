Matches (19)
Nepal vs Netherlands, 77th Match at Dundee, WCL 2, Jun 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score
77th Match, Dundee, June 10, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Nepal
L
NR
W
W
L
Netherlands
W
W
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 04:50
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NED9 M • 324 Runs • 46.29 Avg • 79.8 SR
NED10 M • 274 Runs • 30.44 Avg • 83.53 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NED9 M • 21 Wkts • 4.93 Econ • 22.33 SR
8 M • 15 Wkts • 5.11 Econ • 28.4 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NED
NEP
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Forthill, Dundee
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|ODI no. 4887
|Match days
|10 June 2025 - day (50-over match)
