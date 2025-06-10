Matches (19)
Nepal vs Netherlands, 77th Match at Dundee, WCL 2, Jun 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score

77th Match, Dundee, June 10, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Nepal FlagNepal
Netherlands FlagNetherlands
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
NetherlandsNetherlands
221282260.189
7
NepalNepal
1549210-0.176
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SA Edwards
9 M • 324 Runs • 46.29 Avg • 79.8 SR
MP O'Dowd
10 M • 274 Runs • 30.44 Avg • 83.53 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
K Klein
9 M • 21 Wkts • 4.93 Econ • 22.33 SR
PA van Meekeren
8 M • 15 Wkts • 5.11 Econ • 28.4 SR
Squad
NED
NEP
Player
Role
Scott Edwards † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Noah Croes 
Batter
Bas de Leede 
Batting Allrounder
Aryan Dutt 
Bowler
Vivian Kingma 
Bowler
Fred Klaassen 
Bowler
Kyle Klein 
Bowler
Michael Levitt 
Top order Batter
Zach Lion-Cachet 
Bowling Allrounder
Teja Nidamanuru 
Allrounder
Max O'Dowd 
Opening Batter
Shariz Ahmad 
Bowler
Roelof van der Merwe 
Bowling Allrounder
Paul van Meekeren 
Bowler
Vikramjit Singh 
Opening Batter
Match details
Forthill, Dundee
Series
Season2025
Match numberODI no. 4887
Match days10 June 2025 - day (50-over match)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 News

Karan the hero as Nepal beat Scotland in dramatic finish

Everyone - the bowler, the batter, the wicketkeeper, the non-striker and the umpire - played a role in the frenetic finish to the Scotland vs Nepal game

USA break India's 1985 record for lowest total defended in a men's ODI

For the first time in 4671 completed ODIs, fast bowlers did not bowl a single ball in the game

Cricket Association of Nepal decides not to renew coach Monty Desai's contract

The decision was taken by the board as his two-year contract came to an end

Stuart Law let go as USA head coach

"It was not an easy decision to make," according to Johnathan Atkeison, CEO of USA Cricket

Rahul Chopra handed reins after Muhammad Waseem steps down as UAE's ODI captain

Chopra will lead UAE at the ICC CWC League 2 tri-series in Oman in November

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

