GIll, Rahul keep India alive and kicking through wicketless session
Gill went past 50 for the fourth time in the series as he and Rahul helped India recover from two early wickets
KL Rahul and Shubman Gill had a good partnership after two early wickets • Associated Press
Tea India 258 and 86 for 2 (Gill 52*, Rahul 30*, Woakes 2-25) trail England 669 by 225 runs
Shubman Gill and KL Rahul weathered a testing spell from England's bowlers to produce a wicketless middle session on day four in Manchester, but it was perhaps the only thing that went India's way after Ben Stokes' century carried his team to a total of 669 and a lead of 311. Then Chris Woakes struck twice in the first over before India could score any runs to create incredible drama.
India went to tea at 86 for 2, still 225 runs behind. They could easily have lost their captain for 46 had Liam Dawson been able to hold on to a tough catch at gully but Gill made the most of that generosity to continue his run-spree. He went past Virat Kohli's 655 runs against England in 2016 and is chasing down Sunil Gavaskar's record of most runs as an Indian captain in a Test series (732).
Stokes did not bring himself to bowl any of the 29 overs so far, a sign of perhaps the workload he has already taken on. He is playing back to back Tests. He picked up a five-for in the first innings and backed it up with a century - a rare feat among players and even rarer among captains. In scoring 141, he broke a spell of 35 innings without a hundred and earned himself a spot among the best allrounders in the history of cricket. There were, prior to his efforts at Old Trafford, only two with 7000 runs and 200 wickets - Garry Sobers and Jacques Kallis.
England's innings reached incredible heights - 669 was their fifth-highest total in Tests - and it ended with 15 minutes for their bowlers to target India before lunch. Woakes produced a beauty from around the wicket to trap Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck - angled in, seaming away, taking the leading edge to first slip. Then Sai Sudharsan made a mistake born out of spending 157 overs in the field, fatigue resulting in him misjudging a ball that was short and wide. In the end, he ended up getting caught at second slip trying to play the leave.