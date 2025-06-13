O'Dowd 158* trumps Munsey 191 as Netherlands chase down 370

Netherlands 374 for 6 (O'Dowd 158*, Nidamanuru 51, Croes 50, Sharif 3-62) beat Scotland 369 for 6 (Munsey 191, Cross 59, Levitt 2-41) by four wickets
Batting first after winning the toss, Scotland rode on Munsey's record 191 off 150 balls. It was the highest ODI score by an Associate batter, going past Paul Stirling's 177 against Canada
in 2010. Munsey had a great chance to score a double-hundred; when he fell, ten balls were still left in the innings.
Captain Matthew Cross
chipped in with 59 off 49 balls. He and Munsey added 150 off 101 balls for the fifth wicket and helped Scotland post a daunting 369 for 6.
O'Dowd, though, had other ideas. He and Michael Levitt
added 67 in 9.2 overs before Safyaan Sharif
dismissed Levitt. Two overs later, Sharif dismissed Zach Lion-Cachet as well to make it 75 for 2. O'Dowd and Scott Edwards
put the chase back on track and took Netherlands to 143 in 21 overs.
After Edwards and then Wesley Barresi fell, O'Dowd found an ally in Teja Nidamanuru
. The two kept scoring at a brisk pace and added 101 off 91 balls. With 91 needed from the last ten overs with six wickets in hand, Netherlands were the favourites. But on the very next ball, they lost Nidamanuru.
Noah Croes
, though, blasted 50 off just 29 balls to shut the door on Scotland. When he fell in the 48th over, Netherlands needed only a run-a-ball 15. Fittingly, O'Dowd hit the winning runs - a six down the ground - to take his side home with four balls and four wickets to spare.