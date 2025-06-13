Matches (18)
RESULT
78th Match, Dundee, June 12, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Scotland FlagScotland
369/6
Netherlands FlagNetherlands
(49.2/50 ov, T:370) 374/6

Netherlands won by 4 wickets (with 4 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
158* (130) & 2 catches
max-o-dowd
O'Dowd 158* trumps Munsey 191 as Netherlands chase down 370

It was the third-highest successful chase in ODIs

ESPNcricinfo staff
12-Jun-2025 • 1 hr ago
Max O'Dowd was the early aggressor for Netherlands, Netherlands vs South Africa, World Cup, Dharamsala, October 17, 2023

File photo: Max O'Dowd took Netherlands home with 158 not out off 130 balls  •  AFP/Getty Images

Netherlands 374 for 6 (O'Dowd 158*, Nidamanuru 51, Croes 50, Sharif 3-62) beat Scotland 369 for 6 (Munsey 191, Cross 59, Levitt 2-41) by four wickets
Max O'Dowd's 158 not out trumped George Munsey's 191 as Netherlands pulled off the third-highest successful chase in ODI cricket in their World Cup League 2 match against Scotland in Dundee.
Batting first after winning the toss, Scotland rode on Munsey's record 191 off 150 balls. It was the highest ODI score by an Associate batter, going past Paul Stirling's 177 against Canada in 2010. Munsey had a great chance to score a double-hundred; when he fell, ten balls were still left in the innings.
Captain Matthew Cross chipped in with 59 off 49 balls. He and Munsey added 150 off 101 balls for the fifth wicket and helped Scotland post a daunting 369 for 6.
O'Dowd, though, had other ideas. He and Michael Levitt added 67 in 9.2 overs before Safyaan Sharif dismissed Levitt. Two overs later, Sharif dismissed Zach Lion-Cachet as well to make it 75 for 2. O'Dowd and Scott Edwards put the chase back on track and took Netherlands to 143 in 21 overs.
After Edwards and then Wesley Barresi fell, O'Dowd found an ally in Teja Nidamanuru. The two kept scoring at a brisk pace and added 101 off 91 balls. With 91 needed from the last ten overs with six wickets in hand, Netherlands were the favourites. But on the very next ball, they lost Nidamanuru.
Noah Croes, though, blasted 50 off just 29 balls to shut the door on Scotland. When he fell in the 48th over, Netherlands needed only a run-a-ball 15. Fittingly, O'Dowd hit the winning runs - a six down the ground - to take his side home with four balls and four wickets to spare.
Netherlands Innings
Player NameRB
M Levitt
caught4440
MP O'Dowd
not out158130
ZB Lion-Cachet
caught311
SA Edwards
caught3226
W Barresi
caught1313
AT Nidamanuru
caught5142
NRJ Croes
caught5029
RE van der Merwe
not out86
Extras(lb 4, nb 1, w 10)
Total374(6 wkts; 49.2 ovs)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TeamMWLPTNRR
USA20146280.758
NED24139280.165
SCOT20117240.886
OMA20117240.057
CAN209920-0.158
NAM2071314-0.544
NEP165912-0.138
UAE163136-1.294
