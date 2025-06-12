Matches (10)
Scotland vs Netherlands, 78th Match at Dundee, WCL 2, Jun 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score
78th Match, Dundee, June 12, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Scotland
W
W
L
W
W
Netherlands
W
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 11:48
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SCOT10 M • 417 Runs • 52.13 Avg • 100.96 SR
SCOT8 M • 401 Runs • 50.13 Avg • 100.25 SR
NED9 M • 337 Runs • 48.14 Avg • 78.92 SR
NED10 M • 271 Runs • 30.11 Avg • 83.38 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SCOT10 M • 18 Wkts • 5.12 Econ • 30 SR
SCOT5 M • 13 Wkts • 5.05 Econ • 17.92 SR
NED9 M • 19 Wkts • 5.07 Econ • 25.84 SR
9 M • 19 Wkts • 5.2 Econ • 25.57 SR
Squad
SCOT
NED
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Forthill, Dundee
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|ODI no. 4888
|Match days
|12 June 2025 - day (50-over match)
