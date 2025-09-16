Netherlands fast bowler Vivian Kingma banned for recreational drug use
The three-month ban can be reduced to one month if he completed ICC approved treatment programmes
Netherlands fast bowler Vivian Kingma has been banned for three months after testing positive for a recreational drug. Kingma, 30, admitted to the offence and demonstrated the substance had been used out-of-competition.
He was found to have Benzoylecgonine, a cocaine metabolite classified as a Substance of Abuse under the ICC Anti-Doping Code, in his sample following Netherlands' ODI against United Arab Emirates in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 competition on May 12 in Utrecht.
The test conducted was from a sample taken after the game and the ban is effective from August 15. The three-month period can be reduced to to one month if he satisfactorily completes an ICC-approved treatment programme.
Along with the ban, Kingma's records his games since the UAE ODI have been disqualified. That includes two ODIs against Nepal and Scotland, where he collectively took 2 for 122, along with a T20I against Scotland, where he was taken off after bowling three balls.
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and New Zealand's Doug Bracewell have both served bans for recreational drug use in the last 12 months. Both bans, as in the case with Kingma's, were initially for three months but were reduced to a month after the players completed treatment programmes.