Netherlands fast bowler Vivian Kingma banned for recreational drug use

The test conducted was from a sample taken after the game and the ban is effective from August 15. The three-month period can be reduced to to one month if he satisfactorily completes an ICC-approved treatment programme.

Along with the ban, Kingma's records his games since the UAE ODI have been disqualified. That includes two ODIs against Nepal and Scotland, where he collectively took 2 for 122, along with a T20I against Scotland, where he was taken off after bowling three balls.