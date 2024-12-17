SA bat in first ODI vs Pakistan; Maharaj misses out due to a niggle

Aiden Markram captained the hosts in the series opener, with Tabraiz Shamsi the only specialist spinner in their side. A number of players who hadn't taken part in the T20I series owing to their involvement in the Tests against Sri Lanka returned, including Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen.

For Pakistan, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah came back into the aide after absences from the team which played against Zimbabwe last month. As they did in Australia, Pakistan went in with just four specialist bowling options against South Africa, though, notably, it is legspinner Abrar Ahmed rather than an extra seamer which makes up the combination.