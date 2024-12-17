Matches (11)
South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st ODI at Paarl,SA vs PAK, Dec 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st ODI (D/N), Paarl, December 17, 2024, Pakistan tour of South Africa
What will be the toss result?
SA Win & Bat
PAK Win & Bat
SA Win & Bowl
PAK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
South Africa
L
W
W
W
L
Pakistan
W
W
L
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 308 Runs • 51.33 Avg • 91.12 SR
6 M • 242 Runs • 60.5 Avg • 91.32 SR
PAK6 M • 280 Runs • 56 Avg • 114.75 SR
10 M • 277 Runs • 34.63 Avg • 75.68 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
5 M • 6 Wkts • 5.11 Econ • 19 SR
3 M • 4 Wkts • 3.56 Econ • 27 SR
PAK10 M • 21 Wkts • 5.78 Econ • 22.9 SR
7 M • 16 Wkts • 5.03 Econ • 24.68 SR
Squad
SA
PAK
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Boland Park, Paarl
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4818
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
|Match days
|17 December 2024 - daynight (50-over match)