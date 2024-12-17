Matches (11)
South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st ODI at Paarl,SA vs PAK, Dec 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI (D/N), Paarl, December 17, 2024, Pakistan tour of South Africa
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Tomorrow
12:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
T de Zorzi
7 M • 308 Runs • 51.33 Avg • 91.12 SR
T Stubbs
6 M • 242 Runs • 60.5 Avg • 91.32 SR
Saim Ayub
6 M • 280 Runs • 56 Avg • 114.75 SR
Abdullah Shafique
10 M • 277 Runs • 34.63 Avg • 75.68 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AL Phehlukwayo
5 M • 6 Wkts • 5.11 Econ • 19 SR
OEG Baartman
3 M • 4 Wkts • 3.56 Econ • 27 SR
Haris Rauf
10 M • 21 Wkts • 5.78 Econ • 22.9 SR
Shaheen Shah Afridi
7 M • 16 Wkts • 5.03 Econ • 24.68 SR
Squad
SA
PAK
Player
Role
Temba Bavuma (c)
Middle order Batter
Ottneil Baartman 
Bowler
Tony de Zorzi 
Top order Batter
Marco Jansen 
Bowling Allrounder
Heinrich Klaasen 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Keshav Maharaj 
Bowler
Kwena Maphaka 
Bowler
Aiden Markram 
Opening Batter
David Miller 
Middle order Batter
Andile Phehlukwayo 
Bowling Allrounder
Kagiso Rabada 
Bowler
Ryan Rickelton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tabraiz Shamsi 
Bowler
Tristan Stubbs 
Batter
Rassie van der Dussen 
Top order Batter
Match details
Boland Park, Paarl
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4818
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
Match days17 December 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
