SUR Women vs BLZ Women, 19th Match at London, Vitality Blast Women, Jun 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score
19th Match, The Oval, June 11, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SUR Women
W
W
W
W
W
BLZ Women
L
T
W
W
NR
Match details
|Kennington Oval, London
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|11 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
Vitality Blast Women News
Wyatt-Hodge leads onslaught as Surrey march past Durham
Opening stand with Smith puts contest beyond doubt despite Armitage anchoring visitors' innings
Tara Norris takes the honours as Lancashire turn the tables
Key allround display dents high-flying Warwickshire to tighten the permutations in Women's Blast
Wyatt-Hodge leads way as Surrey pinch rain-affected contest
Lancashire struggle to 85 for 6 in 11-over innings before visitors themselves get ahead on DLS
Grace Thompson holds her nerve as Durham edge a thriller in the rain
Durham bowler concedes three runs in final over before downpour to take the contest on DLS