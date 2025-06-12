Matches (16)
RESULT
19th Match, The Oval, June 11, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
The Blaze Women FlagThe Blaze Women

#1

169/9
Surrey Women FlagSurrey Women

#2

(19.5/20 ov, T:170) 152

BLZ Women won by 17 runs

Report

The Blaze boss powerplays to end Surrey's unbeaten start

Cassidy McCarthy, Kirstie Gordon douse flames of a previously unstoppable host batting line-up

Kirstie Gordon bowls, Southern Vipers vs The Blaze, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Final, Northampton, September 24, 2023

Kirstie Gordon kept Surrey in check  •  Getty Images

The Blaze 169 for 9 (Elwiss 61, Kelly 46) beat Surrey 152 (Wyatt-Hodge 60, Gordon 3-35) by 17 runs
Powerplay heroics with bat and ball from The Blaze helped end host Surrey's unbeaten start to the 2025 Vitality Blast women's competition.
Cassidy McCarthy and Kirstie Gordon doused the flames of the previous unstoppable host batting line-up, reducing them to 1 for 3 in pursuit of 170 to win.
Danni Wyatt-Hodge's blistering 60 from 33 balls, including three sixes and seven fours, briefly raised home hopes but they were bowled out in the last over 17 runs short.
Earlier, Georgia Elwiss (61 from 46) and Marie Kelly (46 from 29) shared an opening stand of 92 in 57 balls and despite a collapse in which Tash Farrant and Grace Harris got two wickets apiece, their total of 169 proved more than enough.
Ryana MacDonald-Gay's five wides in the opening over gave The Blaze early impetus on which they were quick to build.
Kelly was the first aggressor, clearing the ropes off first Farrant and then Tilly Corteen-Coleman. Elwiss then drove and swept Kalea Moore for three successive fours as the visitors reached 63 for nought at the end of the powerplay.
A lofted drive and a streaky edge for four by Kelly kept up the pressure, but with a 50 in sight, poor calling left her stranded at the same end as Elwiss.
From there, wickets tumbled. In-form Kathryn Brice lofted Corteen-Coleman to Harris at mid-off, the first time she'd been dismissed in the tournament, and her sister Sarah made only 1 before nicking MacDonald-Gay through to Kira Chathli.
A suicidal second run saw the end of Heather Graham and neither Ella Claridge or Michaela Kirk stayed long.
Elwiss, who'd surveyed the slide from the other end, reached 50 from 40 balls, but after she lobbed a catch to short third, only a few late blows from Josie Groves got The Blaze to 169.
Surrey made the worst possible start losing skipper Bryony Smith for nought, part of a wicket-maiden for McCarthy.
Chathli also went without scoring courtesy of a fabulous running catch by Kirk and when in-form Paige Schofield was bowled first ball for nought by Gordon Surrey were 1 for 3.
Phoebe Franklin blocked out Gordon's hat-trick ball, but would have been run out soon afterwards were it not for a wild throw with both batters at the same end. Reprieved, Franklin swept Gordon for six, while Wyatt-Hodge caressed one through the covers as a 50-stand came up in 39 balls.
The England opener cleared the ropes at midwicket and again behind square to race to 50 in 27 balls, but Groves bowled Franklin to end the stand at 69.
When Wyatt-Hodge's bold effort was ended by McCarthy's sharp catch at backward point, hopes rested on big-hitting Harris for a late rescue act.
The powerful Australian hit Groves back over her head for six, but perished later in the over trying to repeat the shot and despite some brief fireworks from Macdonald-Gay, Surrey were destined to fall short.
SUR Women Innings
Player NameRB
BF Smith
caught04
DN Wyatt
caught6033
KM Chathli
caught03
PJ Scholfield
bowled01
PA Franklin
bowled1623
GM Harris
caught1813
K Moore
bowled1918
R MacDonald-Gay
caught2015
NE Farrant
run out41
D Gregory
run out85
MR Corteen-Coleman
not out23
Extras(lb 2, w 3)
Total152(10 wkts; 19.5 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast Women

TeamMWLPT
BLZ-W53017
SUR-W54117
WAR-W63216
ESS-W4229
LAN-W5238
HAM-W4228
DUR-W5144
SOM-W4032
Full Table