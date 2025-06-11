Matches (6)
ENG-A vs IND-A (1)
TNPL (2)
WI-A vs SA-A (1)
ENG vs WI (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Northants vs Bears, North Group at Northampton, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score
North Group (D/N), Northampton, June 11, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
What will be the toss result?
NOR Win & Bat
WAR Win & Bat
NOR Win & Bowl
WAR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
North Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
|1
Northamptonshire
|5
|5
|0
|0
|20
|6
Birmingham Bears
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
South Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Northants
W
W
W
W
W
Bears
L
L
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:27
Match details
|County Ground, Northampton
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|11 June 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Vitality Blast Men News
Coles, McAndrew power Sussex to comfortable Hove win
Forceful batting followed by frugal five-wicket haul in 78-run win over Glamorgan
Latham, Davies lay platform before Hasan six-for downs Derbyshire
Derbyshire never get going in run chase, slipping to 28 for 4 to go down by 58 runs
Malan passes 10,000 T20 runs to lead Yorkshire rout
Luxton makes 62 in big stand as Leicestershire are routed at Headingley
Crawley goes through gears to condemn Hampshire to first defeat
Kent charge to eight-wicket win after century stand between Zak Crawley and Daniel Bell-Drummond