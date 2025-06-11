Matches (6)
ENG-A vs IND-A (1)
TNPL (2)
WI-A vs SA-A (1)
ENG vs WI (1)
WCL 2 (1)

Northants vs Bears, North Group at Northampton, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score

North Group (D/N), Northampton, June 11, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Northamptonshire FlagNorthamptonshire
Birmingham Bears FlagBirmingham Bears
Tomorrow
5:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
North Group
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
1
NorthamptonshireNorthamptonshire
550020
6
Birmingham BearsBirmingham Bears
42208
South Group
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 03:27
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
County Ground, Northampton
Series
Season2025
Match days11 June 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
