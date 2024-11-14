Groin injury rules Ngidi out of action till January

South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, as well as the all-format tour against Pakistan, due to a groin injury.

Ngidi, who has not played any cricket since the ODI series against Ireland in Abu Dhabi last month, underwent a medical assessment as part of his structured conditioning period, during which scans revealed bilateral proximal adductor tendinopathy. He will begin a rehabilitation programme and is expected to return to action sometime in January.

Temba Bavuma is also a doubt for the first Test of South Africa's home summer against Sri Lanka, but is making positive progress in his recovery from a left elbow injury and will undergo a fitness test on November 18. The first of the two-match Test series will begin in Durban on November 27.

Bavuma, South Africa's leading run-scorer in Tests in the last three years, has not played any competitive cricket since leaving the field in an ODI against Ireland early last month and took no part in South Africa's 2-0 Test series victory in Bangladesh. He will not play for his domestic team, the Lions, in a first-class match that starts today in Potchefstroom, which would have been the last opportunity for game time before the first Test against Sri Lanka on November 25.

If Bavuma cannot play, Aiden Markam will lead South Africa, albeit without much recent form to his name. Markram has only crossed fifty once in in his last seven Test innings, and has experienced a tough time on the T20 circuit, where he leads the side. He has not gone past 30 in his last 12 innings. Bavuma's spot in the batting order could be retained by Ryan Rickelton, who played in the Tests against Bangladesh with modest returns of 27, 1*, and 12.

Bavuma had sustained the injury when he fell awkwardly as he made his ground to complete a run against Ireland. He retired hurt on 35 in that game, and was unable to field. The injury is on the same elbow which Bavuma had hurt in 2022 on a T20I tour of India. It ruled him out of South Africa's tour of England later that year.