SA replace injured Nortje with Bosch for Champions Trophy

The 30-year-old Bosch made his ODI debut against Pakistan in December, returning figures of 1 for 69 in nine overs, but was one of the standout seamers in SA20 champions MI Cape Town 's campaign. Fast bowler Kwena Maphaka has also been added to the squad as a travelling reserve. They are already without Gerald Coetzee, ruled out with a groin issue, while Beuran Hendricks and Lizaad Williams have been recovering from injuries too.