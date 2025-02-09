SA replace injured Nortje with Bosch for Champions Trophy
Kwena Maphaka has also been added as a travelling reserve
Bowling allrounder Corbin Bosch has been named as the replacement for the injured Anrich Nortje in South Africa's 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy in Pakistan later this month.
The 30-year-old Bosch made his ODI debut against Pakistan in December, returning figures of 1 for 69 in nine overs, but was one of the standout seamers in SA20 champions MI Cape Town's campaign. Fast bowler Kwena Maphaka has also been added to the squad as a travelling reserve. They are already without Gerald Coetzee, ruled out with a groin issue, while Beuran Hendricks and Lizaad Williams have been recovering from injuries too.
Bosch and Maphaka, along with opener Tony de Zorzi, depart for Karachi on Sunday to join the squad for the remainder of the tri-nation ODI series against Pakistan and New Zealand.
Meanwhile, former Pakistan allrounder Yasir Arafat has joined the South Africa men's support staff as a consultant for both the tri-nation series and the Champions Trophy.
South Africa's Champions Trophy 2025 squad
Temba Bavuma (capt), Corbin Bosch , Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen