Champions Trophy 2025 - Who are playing, what are the venues, where to watch and more FAQs

When is Champions Trophy 2025 starting?

Champions Trophy 2025 will begin on February 19, with hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand in Karachi. The final will be played on March 9. Click here for the full schedule.

It has been a while since we had a Champions Trophy, right?

Why has there been such a long gap?

Since its inception in 1998, the tournament was played every two years until 2009. After that, it was moved to a four-year cycle. India were supposed to host the 2021 edition but it was replaced with the T20 World Cup , which was ultimately played in the UAE.

So Pakistan are the hosts this time?

Yes, but there is more to it. Since India refused to travel to Pakistan, the PCB opted for a hybrid model with India's matches to be held in Dubai. That decision was arrived at after a long impasse. The Pakistan leg will be played in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi. The National Stadium in Karachi and the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore are undergoing significant upgrades and renovation, almost racing against time. Their readiness will be tested during the tri-series, involving Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa, just before the Champions Trophy.

Where will the opening ceremony be held then?

The PCB will host an event in Lahore on February 16 to mark the start of the tournament. However, there will be no captains' meet , or press conference, because of logistical reasons. This also ends the speculations about whether India captain Rohit Sharma will travel to Pakistan or not.

But why are India not going to Pakistan when everyone else is?

Because of political tension between the two countries . The last time India travelled to Pakistan was for the 2008 Asia Cup, even though Pakistan have played several ICC tournaments in India since then, including the 2023 ODI World Cup. Before the Champions Trophy, the two boards and the ICC reached an agreement that till 2027, even Pakistan's matches in an ICC tournament hosted in India would be played at a neutral venue.

When was the last time an ICC tournament was held in Pakistan?

For that, you will have to go all the way back to 1996, when Pakistan co-hosted the ODI World Cup with India and Sri Lanka. Pakistan were supposed to host the Champions Trophy in 2008. But due to security concerns, the tournament was eventually played in South Africa in 2009.

Are India playing Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025?

Yes, they are in the same group and will face each other on February 23, Sunday in Dubai. Unlike the World Cups, where India have a 15-1 head-to-head record, things have been much closer in the Champions Trophy, with Pakistan leading 3-2

Fakhar Zaman, centurion and Player of the Match in the final of the last Champions Trophy, has been recalled for this year's edition • Getty Images

How many teams are participating in all?

Eight, the same as the 2017 edition. The only difference is that Afghanistan have qualified ahead of Sri Lanka this time. The teams are divided into two groups. Group A has India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh, and Group B South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan and England. You can find all the squads here

How were the participants decided?

Being the hosts, Pakistan secured automatic qualification. The other seven teams were decided based on the 2023 ODI World Cup standings . Sri Lanka and Netherlands, who finished ninth and tenth, missed the cut.

What happened to West Indies?

Since West Indies had not qualified for the 2023 ODI World Cup, they could not compete for the Champions Trophy either. It was the same case for Zimbabwe and Ireland, the other missing Full Members.

What is the format for the Champions Trophy?

Each team will play its fellow group members once. After that, the top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, with A1 playing B2 and B1 playing A2.

If India qualify, they will play their semi-final in Dubai on March 4, irrespective of their position on the points table. Similarly, if Pakistan qualify, they will play their semi-final in Lahore on March 5.

The final will be played on March 9 in Lahore, unless India make it till there. In that case, the venue will once again be Dubai.

What will happen if a match ends in a tie?

All tied matches throughout the tournament will be decided via the Super Over. If the Super Over is also tied, then subsequent Super Overs will be played until there is a winner.

Joe Root is back in England's ODI plans for the Champions Trophy • Getty Images

Is there a reserve day for the knockout matches?

Yes, the two semi-finals and the final have a reserve day. But every attempt will be made to finish the game on the scheduled day itself. If that is not possible, the match will resume on the reserve day from where it was stopped.

In the knockout matches, the team batting second should have the opportunity to play at least 25 overs - as opposed to 20 in the group stage - for the result to be decided via the DLS method.

What happens if there is still a washout?

In case of a no result in the semi-finals, the team that finished higher in the group stage will proceed to the final. If the final is washed out, the trophy will be shared.

Have there ever been joint winners?

Yes, India and hosts Sri Lanka shared the trophy in 2002 after the final was washed out. There was a reserve day in place but, as per the playing conditions back then, the match was played afresh. On both days, Sri Lanka batted first and played their full 50 overs, but rain did not allow more than ten overs in the second innings on either occasion.

What are some of the key things I need to know about the teams?

Finally, where can I watch the games?

Depending on your location, you can watch the games as per the following.

Afghanistan - Ariana TV

Australia - Prime Video

Bangladesh - Nagorik TV and T Sports

England - Sky Sports

India - Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Pakistan - PTV, A Sports and tapmad

South Africa - SuperSport

Sri Lanka - Star Sports Network

UAE - Starz On

USA - Willow TV and ESPN+

