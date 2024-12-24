Champions Trophy 2025: Dubai to host all India matches, including the knockouts if India qualify

Dubai has been confirmed as the venue for all matches of the Champions Trophy 2025 involving India, including one of the semi-finals and possibly the final, too, if India get there.

The schedule, officially released by the ICC on Tuesday, specifies that "semi-final 1 will involve India if they qualify" and will be played in Dubai, and, similarly, "semi-final 2 will involve Pakistan if they qualify". Also, Lahore has been finalised as the host city for the final, but "if India qualifies for the final it will be played in Dubai". Both the semi-finals and the final will have reserve days, an ICC statement confirmed.

As reported by ESPNcricinfo on Sunday, the decision to host India's matches at the eight-team Champions Trophy away from Pakistan, the official host country, and in the UAE was finalised after Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB chairman, met with Sheikh Nahyan Al Mubarak in Pakistan. Sheikh Nahyan is a senior UAE minister and also the head of the Emirates Cricket Board.

Naqvi, the PCB chairman, said, "We are pleased that an agreement has been reached based on the principles of equality and respect, showcasing the spirit of cooperation and collaboration that defines our sport.

"Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the ICC members who played a constructive role in helping us achieve a mutually beneficial solution. Their efforts have been invaluable in promoting the interests of international cricket."

The marquee Pakistan vs India match in the group stage will be played on February 23, a Sunday. The other two teams in that group are Bangladesh and New Zealand. India will face Bangladesh on February 20, and New Zealand on March 2.

Pakistan, the defending champions of the tournament, will start things off on February 19, against New Zealand in Karachi. Pakistan's last league match, against Bangladesh, will be played in Rawalpindi on February 27.

The second group has Afghanistan, Australia, England and South Africa. The matches for both groups - apart from the India games - will be played across Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

The two semi-finals are scheduled for March 4 and March 5, and with both games being allocated reserve days, it's not impossible that they end up taking place on the same day, though Dubai is usually dry at that time of the year.

The hybrid model was finalised after the parties involved agreed that, in return, Pakistan's matches at ICC events hosted by India till 2027 will also be at neutral venues. In all cases, knockout games such as the semi-final and the final will also be held at neutral venues.