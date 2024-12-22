Champions Trophy: India vs Pakistan on February 23 in UAE

India will play their Champions Trophy 2025 matches in the UAE. The decision, though widely expected, was finalised after Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB chairman, met with Sheikh Nahyan Al Mubarak in Pakistan. Sheikh Nahyan is a senior UAE minister and also the head of the Emirates Cricket Board.

"The PCB has picked the UAE as a neutral venue for the Champions Trophy," PCB spokesperson Amir Mir said.

The Pakistan vs India league match will be played on February 23, a Sunday. Apart from Pakistan, the other two teams in India's group are Bangladesh and New Zealand. India will face Bangladesh on February 20, and New Zealand on March 2. All these games are likely to be held in Dubai.

Champions Trophy 2025 groups Group A - Pakistan, Bangladesh, India and New Zealand

Group B - Afghanistan, Australia, England and South Africa

Pakistan, the defending champions, will kick off the tournament on February 19, against New Zealand in Karachi. Pakistan's last league match, against Bangladesh, will be played in Rawalpindi on February 27.

The second group has Afghanistan, Australia, England and South Africa. The matches for both groups - apart from the India games - will be played across Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

The two semi-finals are scheduled for March 4 (without a reserve day) and March 5 (with a reserve day). The final on March 9 also has a reserve day. The first semi-final, if India make it to that stage, will be played in the UAE. If India don't qualify, the game will be held in Pakistan. The final is slotted for Lahore, with the provision of holding it in the UAE if India make it that far.

The hybrid model was finalised after the parties involved agreed that, in return, Pakistan's matches at ICC events hosted by India till 2027 will also be at a neutral venue. In all instances, knockout games such as the semi-final and the final will also be held at neutral venues.