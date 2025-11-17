Mitchell ruled out of remainder of ODI series against West Indies

Daryl Mitchell has been ruled out* of the remainder of the ODI series against West Indies having picked up a groin strain during his match-winning century in Christchurch.

Mitchell, who made 119 off 118 balls in New Zealand's seven-run victory , remained in Christchurch to undergo a scan, which confirmed a minor left groin tear. He is expected to need two weeks of rehabilitation but should be in contention for the first Test, also at Hagley Oval, starting on December 2.

"It's always tough being ruled out of a series early on with injury, particularly when you're in hot form like Daryl is," New Zealand head coach, Rob Walter. "He has been our standout performer in the ODI format so far this summer, so he'll be missed for two important matches.

"The positive is that the injury is only minor, and we should see Daryl recovered and fit for the Test series."

Left hander Henry Nicholls , who played the most recent of his 81 ODIs in early April, has been called into the squad for the second match in Napier on Wednesday. Nicholls is currently the leading scorer in the Ford Trophy with 306 runs at 76.50 including back-to-back centuries against Otago and Auckland.

"Henry has been in top form in the Ford Trophy and is an experienced international cricketer, so it's great to welcome him back into the side," Walter said. "It's always pleasing to be able to reward players who are in good touch, and we know Henry will be raring to go if given an opportunity."

Mark Chapman is the other spare batter in the squad and is averaging 101.33 from four ODIs this year.

Mitchell has been in fine form this season, taking the player of the series award against England.

"He is a man for crisis," captain Mitchell Santner said after the century. "He played extremely well, on one leg at the end."

New Zealand are without several players for this series including Mohammad Abbas (ribs), Finn Allen (foot), Lockie Ferguson (hamstring), Adam Milne (ankle), Will O'Rourke (back), Glenn Phillips (groin), and Ben Sears (hamstring).

Kane Williamson, who picked up a groin niggle against England, was also not considered as he focuses on preparing for the Tests against West Indies.