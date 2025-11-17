Konstas named in Prime Minister's XI to face England

Sam Konstas has been named in the Prime Minister's XI to face an England team in Canberra at the end of November in a two-day day-night fixture with the side including some of the best young batting talent in Australia.

It was the corresponding fixture last season that helped propel Konstas into the Test side when he flayed 107 off 97 against India in what became a one-day game due to rain.

Konstas has lost his Test place for the start of the Ashes after struggling in West Indies then making 161 runs at 20.12 in four rounds of the Sheffield Shield.

Kellaway, meanwhile, has been one of the standout batters in the early stages of the season with 317 runs at 39.62 opening for Victoria, recently facing down a rapid spell from Mitchell Starc at the SCG.

His state coach, Chris Rogers, earmarked him as one of the frontrunners to replace Usman Khawaja when his career ends.

"It's proven once again he could be the successor to Khawaja. He's going to do fantastic things in his career," Rogers, said. "I spoke to Campbell about it after and he wouldn't have faced that challenge throughout his career.

"But if he's going to go on and play international cricket then he will have to face things like that, where tall, fast bowlers are kind of aiming at his front shoulder.

"So that's something that he's going to have to work on, the positions he gets into. But to come out and get 50 and line the ball up so well against Starc and Hazlewood, I thought that was a real tick."

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: "This team showcases the depth of talent in our domestic cricket system, and I'm particularly excited to see some of our emerging stars earn this opportunity.

"I am also looking forward to the Ashes commencing in Perth from 21 November, it's the oldest rivalry in world cricket - Australia and England in an Ashes Series always means something extra."

The PM's XI match takes place on November 29 and 30 between the first and second Tests.