Is Head's form a worry? How the Australians have prepared for the Ashes

That's it. Australia's players involved in the squad for the first Ashes Test have completed their final matches. For some, it's been a combination of ODIs, T20s and Sheffield Shield cricket, others have largely focused on the red ball. Some look absolutely ready to go, a few have some form question marks.

Usman Khawaja Sheffield Shield - Matches: 3; Runs: 202; Average: 50.50; 100s: 0

A solid build-up for Khawaja, who was always scheduled to miss the game against Western Australia having played the first three. Made contributions in all the matches and looked good for his 87 against New South Wales, although the real test will come against the extra pace in England's attack.

Jake Weatherald Sheffield Shield - Matches: 4; Runs: 301; Average: 37.62; 100s: 0

One-Day Cup - Matches: 2; Runs: 28; Average: 14.00

Though he hasn't nailed a huge score, his rapid 94 against Western Australia helped seal his first Test call after starting with twin fifties on a docile Allan Border Field pitch on the back of his 900-run 2024-25 summer. Two lean rounds heading into the series isn't ideal but Weatherald is a cricketer very comfortable with where he is at in his career. Has been picked because of his naturally positive game, so don't expect that to change if he makes the XI.

Marnus Labuschagne Sheffield Shield - Matches: 4; Runs: 402; Average: 67.00; 100s: 2

One-Day Cup - Matches: 4; Runs: 338; Average: 84.50; 100s: 3

Has done everything, and probably more, asked of him after being dropped in the West Indies. While the volume of runs will be pleasing for the selectors, it's the manner in which Labuschagne has made them that has probably been the most important factor - back to the positive intent that was a hallmark of his prolific time as a Test batter a few years ago. Seems to be less worried about the little things.

Steven Smith Sheffield Shield - Matches: 2; Runs: 231; Average: 115.50; 100s: 1

Smith said he was ready before he had hit a ball in anger this season and his returns in two New South Wales outings has backed that up. He was especially impressive on a tricky SCG pitch against Victoria. Also took a brilliant catch at slip to suggest the reflexes are still in top working order.

Travis Head ODIs - Matches: 3; Runs 65; Average: 21.66

T20Is - Matches: 6; Runs: 78; Average: 15.60

T20Is - Matches: 6; Runs: 78; Average: 15.60

Sheffield Shield - Matches: 1; Runs: 21

Head is a critical figure in Australia's batting order but enters the Ashes with question marks over his form. While T20s aren't the best barometer, he also didn't get going in the ODIs against India. Then, in his one Shield outing, he made two low scores in a bowler-dominated game against Tasmania. The hope will be that his big-game temperament shines through when needed. "I take confidence in the last Test series we played in West Indies," he told Fox Sports. "I felt like on tough wickets I played well… I try to adapt to conditions and win games of cricket for Australia. I'm not too worried about output, I know I'm working hard, I know I'm ready to go."

Cameron Green ticked every box in his Shield outing against Queensland • Getty Images

Cameron Green Sheffield Shield - Matches: 3; Runs: 195; Average: 32.50; 100s: 0 | Overs: 20; Wickets: 2

It had been a slightly disjointed start to the season for Green after a side niggle interrupted his preparations, but he ticked every box in his Shield outing against Queensland, getting through 16 overs at good pace across the two innings and making 94. Four years into his Test career, Green's numbers are solid - can he now go to the next level?

Beau Webster Sheffield Shield - Matches: 2; Runs: 38; Average: 9.50 | Overs: 47.5; Wickets: 9; Average: 19.66

One-Day Cup - Matches 3; Runs 159; Average: 53.00 | Overs: 19.4; Wickets: 5; Average: 18.40

Webster's immediate Test future hangs in the balance, largely through no fault of his own. However, it wasn't a great time to have two lean outings with the bat for Tasmania after an ankle injury meant he missed the start of the Shield season. But with the ball he has been excellent - the injuries Australia have suffered may yet work in his favour if the selectors opt for extra bowling depth - and he would certainly be an asset in the field.

Alex Carey ODIs - Matches: 2; Runs: 33; Average: 16.50

T20Is - Matches: 3; Runs 8; Average: 4.00

Sheffield Shield - Matches: 2; Runs: 126; Average: 31.50; 100s: 0

Sheffield Shield - Matches: 2; Runs: 126; Average: 31.50; 100s: 0

One-Day Cup - Matches 1; Runs 8

It hasn't been the most prolific six weeks for Carey but there won't be too many concerns. His half-century against Tasmania was a timely tune-up ahead of next week. The original plan was probably for him to have three Shield outings, but he was a late call-up for the T20Is in New Zealand after Josh Inglis was injured.

Josh Inglis T20Is - Matches: 5; Runs: 33; Average: 11.00

Sheffield Shield - Matches: 1; Runs: 32

Barring an injury to Carey, it's unlikely Inglis will be needed, at least early in the Ashes. It's been a frustrating season so far with a calf problem leaving him short of match time. He struggled in the T20Is against India and then made 4 and 28 in Western Australia's thrilling one-wicket win over Queensland.

Mitchell Starc bowled with pace against Victoria at the SCG • Getty Images

Mitchell Starc ODIs - Matches: 3; Wickets: 3; Average: 38.33

Sheffield Shield - Matches: 1; Overs: 31; Wickets: 5; Average: 27.80

Starc voluntarily offered up that he had been searching for rhythm a little after a lengthy lay-off since the West Indies tour. Things hadn't quite felt right in the ODIs against India but signs were promising in his Shield outing where he produced a rapid spell after lunch on the first day. His durability is legendary but will be tested this summer.

Nathan Lyon Sheffield Shield - Matches: 4; Overs: 150; Wickets: 12; Average: 34.00

Lyon's pre-season plan was to play three of the four Shield games before the first Test, but with seamers dominating the first two he opted for an extra outing to build his workload. Wickets didn't come in abundance, but he looked to be finding a nice groove against Victoria. "I feel like I've been building nicely," he said during the game. "Especially over at the Gabba and here now. It's feeling really good."

Scott Boland Sheffield Shield - Matches: 3; Overs: 90.4; Wickets: 14; Average: 17.57

Boland, who is now likely to see much more Ashes action than may have originally been the case, looks to have timed his run perfectly. By his own high standards, he wasn't quite at his best against NSW in Melbourne but still claimed a match-winning eight wickets. Was a constant threat in the return fixture at the SCG.

Brendan Doggett Sheffield Shield - Matches: 2; Overs: 64.4; Wickets: 13; Average: 14.69

One-Day Cup - Matches: 1; Wickets 2

After a hamstring injury ruled him out of the first two Shield matches, Doggett has put his name up in lights with a bagful of wickets for South Australia. Josh Hazlewood's injury has put him on the brink of a Test debut in Perth and he looks like a bowler ready for the step up.

Michael Neser Sheffield Shield - Matches 3; Overs: 115.3; Wickets: 14; Average: 24.38

One-Day Cup - Matches 2: Overs 20; Wickets: 4; Average: 26.25