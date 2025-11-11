Switch Hit x Final Word: Ashes story time special
Alan Gardner and Andrew Miller are joined by The Final Word's Adam Collins and Geoff Lemon to talk about their new book and help preview the forthcoming Ashes
England have gathered in Perth ahead of their warm-up game against England Lions and with Ashes coverage beginning to ramp up. In a special edition of the pod, Alan Gardner and Andrew Miller were this week joined by the Final Word's Adam Collins and Geoff Lemon, with plenty to discuss ahead of the series - from England's hopes of an upset, Ollie Pope clinging on at No. 3 and a potential Australia debut for Jake Weatherald. The Final Word boys also talked about their new book, Bedtime Tales for Cricket Tragics.