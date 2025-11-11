Matches (27)
Feature

Switch Hit x Final Word: Ashes story time special

Alan Gardner and Andrew Miller are joined by The Final Word's Adam Collins and Geoff Lemon to talk about their new book and help preview the forthcoming Ashes

ESPNcricinfo staff
11-Nov-2025 • 5 hrs ago
Mark Wood and Gus Atkinson come through arrivals, Perth, November 3, 2025

Mark Wood and Gus Atkinson run the gauntlet at Perth arrivals  •  Getty Images

England have gathered in Perth ahead of their warm-up game against England Lions and with Ashes coverage beginning to ramp up. In a special edition of the pod, Alan Gardner and Andrew Miller were this week joined by the Final Word's Adam Collins and Geoff Lemon, with plenty to discuss ahead of the series - from England's hopes of an upset, Ollie Pope clinging on at No. 3 and a potential Australia debut for Jake Weatherald. The Final Word boys also talked about their new book, Bedtime Tales for Cricket Tragics.
