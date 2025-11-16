Gill discharged from hospital but remains doubtful for Guwahati Test

India have a training session in Kolkata on Tuesday morning but Gill is not expected to take part in that. The team is expected to fly to Guwahati on Wednesday, but with commercial air travel not advised for people recovering from neck issues, Gill is unlikely to fly with the team that day.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir said at the post-match press conference that Gill was "still being assessed", with another assessment to be carried out by the physio and team soon. Gill's absence in the fourth innings left India a batter short in their 30-run loss in a low-scoring game.

"It was tough because we always knew we were one down," Gambhir said after India were bowled out for 93 in their chase of 124. "Obviously, Shubman wasn't there, and then losing two before lunch, we were literally three down. But we always felt that if we got those partnerships, a 50-run partnership or two 40-run partnerships, we would've been in the game."

If Gill is unavailable for the next Test, potential replacements are left-hand batters B Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal. Sudharsan made 87 and 39 against West Indies in Delhi but had a top score of 32 in four innings for India A against South Africa A earlier this month. Padikkal, who played one Test each in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the home series against England, returned three single-digit scores and a 24 against South Africa A.

If that's the only change India make for the Guwahati Test, it would leave them with seven left-hand batters in their XI. In Kolkata, India fielded six left-hand batters for the first time. Of the eight wickets offspinner Simon Harmer took in the Kolkata Test, six were of left-hand batters, while part-time offspinner Aiden Markram also dismissed one left-hand batter.

Gill was admitted to the hospital after the second day of the Kolkata Test, following the decision to retire hurt after facing only three balls in India's first innings. On the morning of the third day, the BCCI said Gill would take no further part in the Test.