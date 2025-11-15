Gaikwad to continue leading CSK in IPL 2026

CSK had traded in Samson from Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. He comes with plenty of captaincy experience in the IPL but will not lead the franchise. It is understood, though, that he will open the innings.

Gaikwad had taken over the captaincy from MS Dhoni at the start of IPL 2024. CSK, who had won the IPL 2023, finished fifth in 2024 and tenth in 2025.

Apart from Jadeja and Curran, CSK also released Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Matheesha Pathirana among others. Going into the auction, they have a purse of INR 43.40 crore and a maximum of eight vacancies, including four overseas slots.