Gaikwad to continue leading CSK in IPL 2026
Samson, who was traded in, is understood to open the innings for the team
Ruturaj Gaikwad will continue to be Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) captain for IPL 2026. In a social-media post, the franchise wrote, "Lead the way, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad," ending the speculations that Sanju Samson could be the captain.
CSK had traded in Samson from Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. He comes with plenty of captaincy experience in the IPL but will not lead the franchise. It is understood, though, that he will open the innings.
LEAD THE WAY, CAPTAIN RUTURAJ GAIKWAD!#WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/EawvX5k2yI— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 15, 2025
Gaikwad had taken over the captaincy from MS Dhoni at the start of IPL 2024. CSK, who had won the IPL 2023, finished fifth in 2024 and tenth in 2025.
Apart from Jadeja and Curran, CSK also released Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Matheesha Pathirana among others. Going into the auction, they have a purse of INR 43.40 crore and a maximum of eight vacancies, including four overseas slots.
At the auction, scheduled for December 16 at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena, they are likely to target an overseas allrounder to replace Curran. They have the purse to go hammer and tongs for Andre Russell, Glenn Maxwell, Liam Livingstone or Cameron Green. They will also look to sign a back-up for Nathan Ellis.