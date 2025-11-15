Babar after ending century wait: 'You work out who your true allies are'

It was a grateful Babar Azam that appeared at the press conference as Friday night yielded to Saturday morning. Much of that gratitude was reserved for his supporters - and there is a legion in Pakistan . A large chunk had braved the bitter cold of the Rawalpindi night waiting to watch him tick off the final few runs to get to his 20th ODI hundred, one that they have waited over 800 days and 83 innings for, and one that ties him with Saeed Anwar at the top of the ODI hundreds list for Pakistan.

"The amount of support I got from my fans, not just in Islamabad but everywhere, was great," Babar said after Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to clinch the series. "I got support everywhere in Pakistan and it gave me a huge boost. The fans, they never deserted me in my hard times. It's in those hard times that you work out who your true allies are."

It helped that Babar came to the crease with Pakistan in a position of relative comfort after the openers got them off to a strong start. But that cushion has existed recently, too, and though Babar's scores have begun to tick upwards - he scored a couple of half-centuries against South Africa and got other starts - he had got himself into a habit of squandering them.

"I got starts in the previous series but I couldn't convert them into big runs," he said. "When our innings began, we wanted to build a partnership. When Fakhar [Zaman] and I were playing, I was giving Fakhar the strike as much as possible, because he's a player who can change a game. The longer he's out there, the other team's in pressure.

"Then Rizi [ Mohammad Rizwan ] and I were planning on playing according to the situation and doing what was required. We played according to that and built our partnership. I was backing my strengths and had confidence in myself."

As Babar began to inch closer to the milestone, the tautness in the stadium was palpable. He appeared, for a fleeting while, to be competing not just against his own demons, but also the target. The runs Pakistan required were diminishing rapidly, thanks largely to a confident innings from his long-time accomplice Rizwan. However, with five to go, he steered a short delivery towards the on side to send his fans into raptures.

"The advice I'd give to any youngster who's stuck in bad form is belief. You can motivate yourself for a few days but hard work and dedication needs to be there every day" Babar Azam

Babar himself was more subdued, appearing to let the moment wash over him. He stood almost expressionless for a while, before sinking to his knees and lowering his head.

"It was a tough time," he said. "But I backed myself, worked on what I needed to improve, as well as my fitness. In the end, it's about belief. These things will go on in your life and you can get stuck in a negative thought process, asking why it's all happening to me. But you need to stick to your plan and believe that you'll get your reward."

Pakistan will hope this innings signals resurgence rather than one final cathartic raging against the dying light. Babar, still only 31, can reasonably expect to have a large chunk of his useful career ahead of him. And that's what his focus has immediately turned to with a newer, fresher optimism.

Babar Azam, still only 31, can reasonably expect to have a large chunk of his useful career ahead of him • AFP/Getty Images

"Whenever you score runs, your confidence goes to a different level. It's been a long period, but I backed myself and never compromised on my hard work. I believed in myself, and that's the most important thing," he said. "Lots of thoughts come into your mind about what's happening to you. Lots of coaches talk to you and give you various kinds of advice. Then you have to assess what is working for you."

While he made a particular point of thanking two of his coaches in Shahid Aslam and Mansoor Rana, he also acknowledged the limitations of what others can do when a player finds himself in a rut: "These are people who have been with me since I was a child, and they know everything about what I require. The time hasn't been easy, and so I'm grateful to them. But ultimately you have to back yourself. People, coaches, and everyone else can just tell you. You have to do it yourself so self-belief is paramount."

It is exactly the advice he had for any younger players who find themselves in a similar situation, insofar as anyone's situation in Pakistan can truly be similar to Babar's. "The advice I'd give to any youngster who's stuck in bad form is belief," he said. "You can motivate yourself for a few days but hard work and dedication needs to be there every day."