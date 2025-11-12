Stokes urges England players to go full throttle in intrasquad Ashes warm-up

England captain Ben Stokes is confident he can manage a gruelling workload during the Ashes having bowled at intensity over the past two months. He will make his return to competitive cricket in a three-day intrasquad game with England Lions starting on Thursday, urging England's players to go "balls to the wall" in their sole warm-up ahead of the first Test.

There has been uncertainty over the fitness of Stokes, who has been sidelined since late July with a shoulder injury. But he has been bowling flat out at England's training sessions at Lilac Hill, a suburban ground in Perth's outskirts that once hosted light-hearted 50-over games for touring teams.

"I've been bowling like that for two months now," Stokes said. "It was nice to put the feet up but once the rehab started, I've hit the ground running. There has been a lot of hard work to get my body in a good place. I've had two-three months of building up to get here and that's where all the hard work comes in."

Stokes was ruled out of the fifth Test against India with a torn shoulder muscle after a heavy workload with the ball, claiming 17 wickets for the series in performances marked by long, gut-busting spells.

"[Injuries] could happen any time, one of those things when you're an athlete you're always exposing yourself to injuries," he said. "It's part of what we do. I bat, bowl and field. It's a pretty high intensity role that I do.

"It's frustrating, but also a little bit of realisation that I might have a little niggle here and there."

Stokes will test his fitness in England's practice game at Lilac Hill. The exact details of the match are yet to be known, but Stokes confirmed that it would be an XI vs XI contest and that the full Ashes squad will take part along with England Lions players.

"Next few days is balls to the wall for everyone, no easing into it and it will be a good run for everyone," he said. "We're going to be giving everyone in our squad time out in the middle. Everyone will be getting an opportunity.

"It will be proper and taken very seriously the next few days. We've got nine days until the first Test and a lot of things can happen."

Other than Stokes, a lot of focus will be on the fitness of quicks Jofra Archer and Mark Wood with England contemplating selecting them in tandem for the first Test on an expected fiery surface at Optus Stadium.

"It's great to have the X-factor that Jof and Woody possess in terms of pace," Stokes said. "Woody's got over his knee surgery he had quite a while ago, he's overcome that, and he's looking really, really good.

"Jofra's been out on the park for two-and-a-half years now, so it's great seeing those two flying in and sending some fast balls down there at our guys as well.

"He's going really well. He's been looked after with workloads to get to this point. He's in a great place at the moment."

Ben Stokes speaks to the media at Lilac Hill in Perth • Getty Images

"Pope's done a great job for us at number three. There are nine days to go. There's a lot of things that can go right. There's a lot of things that can go wrong. We'll have a team one-two days [ahead of the first Test] as normal."

"I think a couple of their players have put in some good performances out in the field for their states," Stokes said. "But when you get out there in the field and the heat for the Ashes on that first day, you know that you're expected to go and deliver for your team. That's a completely different ball game."

Stokes has arrived in Perth as the pantomime villain - branded a 'cocky captain' on the front page of the city's tabloid newspaper - but he remains focused on a series that looms as legacy-shaping for his side.

"That's part of being in Australia. It's another one of those things that we're going to have to deal with," Stokes said of the media scrutiny. "Especially for some of the guys who are here for the first time, just letting them know that's what it is going to be like.