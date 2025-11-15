Scans clear Mark Wood of hamstring injury

In what came as a scare for England, Wood experienced stiffness in his left hamstring on Friday after bowling two four-over spells to start the three-day match. He left the field after his second spell midway through the second session before being sent for scans.

"Following precautionary scans on Friday, England fast bowler Mark Wood has been cleared of any concerns regarding his left hamstring," the ECB said in a statement.

The ECB also said that Wood would continue to train as planned ahead of the first Test, starting on November 21 in Perth, but whether England are going to select him or not remains to be seen.

Brydon Carse , who overcame illness on the first day of the warm-up to claim three wickets in England's second innings, welcomed the prospect of England's fastest bowler being part of the mix at Perth.

"That's great news," Carse said. "Woody found out last night that it's nothing serious, he's going to have a couple of days off and then have a good bit of training up leading up to that first Test.

"For any player, when you're waiting on a result of a scan, it can be a little bit niggly, but he was fairly confident. So, he's all up and about and full of energy at the moment."

England have taken a cautious approach with Wood's rehabilitation from the knee injury that he sustained at the Champions Trophy in February. He had initially hoped to feature in the final Test of their summer series against India, but a setback in training ended up ruling him out of the entire home season.

"He's got a huge amount of resilience," Carse added. "You look back at some of the setbacks that he's had over his career, to keep going through the processes to get back out on the field, it's very exciting, and it shows the sort of character that he has."

Wood, on the first day, had bowled several lively deliveries on a relatively sedate surface at Lilac Hill, a suburban ground in the fringes of Perth.

The conditions at the Optus Stadium are expected to be more conducive to fast bowling and, in addition to Wood and Carse, the squad also has Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Matt Potts, Josh Tongue and Ben Stokes as quick-bowling options.

"This week was all about bowlers getting miles in their legs," Carse added. "It's exciting. I think we've got a group of six bowlers who, whatever dynamic we go with, will relish those conditions."