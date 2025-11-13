Wood sent for scan after hamstring stiffness in Ashes warm-up

Wood had bowled two four-over spells against the Lions at Lilac Hill in his first competitive match in nine months since surgery on his left knee. He left the field after his second four-over spell midway through the second session.

"The plan for Mark Wood was for him to bowl eight overs today," an ECB statement said. "He has some stiffness in his hamstring, which has kept him off the field for some time during the second session of the first day and will undergo a precautionary scan tomorrow.

"He is expected to bowl again in two days' time. It is unlikely he will return to the field today."

England have taken a cautious approach with Wood's rehabilitation from the knee injury that he sustained at the Champions Trophy in February. He had initially hoped to feature in the final Test of their summer series against India, but a setback in training ended up ruling him out of the entire home season.

Wood had bowled several lively deliveries on a relatively sedate surface, conditions far different to what is expected in the first Test at Optus Stadium. He is part of an all-out England pace attack against the Lions, with offspinner Shoaib Bashir not selected in the main XI.

"That's not ideal, but that's part of being an extremely fast bowler," Harry Brook said after the day's play. "I haven't seen him yet and spoken to him, so I don't know his current situation. We'll see what happens tomorrow."

There was further frustration for England's pace attack with Brydon Carse unavailable on the first day of the warm-up match due to illness, prompting him to stay at the team's hotel.

Captain Ben Stokes had been the standout bowler, with four of the five wickets to fall before tea in an encouraging return in his first match since late July.