Mark Wood puts 'boring' rehab behind him as he gears up for bowling return

Mark Wood says he is feeling the excitement of bowling once again, after coming through a "boring" six months of rehab following knee surgery, and is ready to be as "fresh as I can be" come the first Test of the Ashes at Optus Stadium in Perth in a fortnight's time.

Wood, England's fastest bowler, played in four of the five Tests on England 's last Ashes tour in 2021-22 , claiming 17 wickets including a career-best 6 for 37 in the final Test in Hobart.

However, on that occasion, he missed out on the chance to play in Perth, traditionally the venue for the fastest pitches in Australia, because of Western Australia's strict Covid policy. Instead, his only experience of the pace and bounce on offer came during England's victorious T20 World Cup campaign in 2022.

"It was rapid," Wood recalled, having claimed five wickets in two wins against Australia (in a pre-tournament bilateral match) and Afghanistan. "I'm not sure my back is looking forward to it, but my bowling is definitely looking forward to it."

Wood's ability to touch speeds in the mid-to-high 90mphs (155kph) is a central plank of England's strategy as they seek to end a run of three deeply one-sided Ashes tours, dating back to their last win in the country in 2010-11

Asked if England had a back-up plan, if their policy of all-out pace proves to be the wrong one, Wood joked: "Don't try as hard and bowl 130[kph]? We'll be giving everything we've got. The type of bowlers that we are, I'm not quite sure that it's in us to not give 100%. Whether it's good enough, I don't know, but we'll wait and see. Australia are obviously the favourites going into the series, but I think there's a quiet confidence within our group that we can do well here."

As Wood has shown in his previous comebacks from injury, however, he's unlikely to hit full throttle until he's out in the middle, with England's warm-up fixture against England Lions looming next week as his one opportunity to test his match fitness.

"I wouldn't say I'm at 100%," he said. "I think it's very hard to train 100% all of the time. I've been off my full run-up and stuff, and I've been trying to just up the intensity as I go along. I'm sure in the practice game coming up, I can try and up it a little bit more again and gradually get ready for that first game."

England have attracted some criticism for their lack of meaningful warm-up games - a stark contrast from the intense preparations that went into their 2010-11 win. Wood, however, said he was unconcerned, and cited the team's unlikely first-Test win over India in Hyderabad two winters ago as proof of what they can achieve in the series opener.

Wood has been rehabbing after knee surgery • Getty Images

"The schedule is the schedule, I'm happy with what we've done," he said. "In India recently, we didn't have many games there, and we went straight into that and managed to win that first game.

"We're going to have been here, what, two or three weeks as a group. That's a good enough build-up to that first game in my eyes. I suppose everybody's different, and some people might want more but, for myself, I want to feel fresh going in that first game, having done a little bit, but not too much. I want to be mint for that game, and as fresh as I can be. We've got a good depth of bowlers, and if one misses out, he'll be prepared for the next game."

Either way, Wood said that England's outdoor training sessions at Lilac Hill had been a significant improvement from the "damp and cold" back home, where much of his preparation was undertaken in a heated tent on the outfield in a bid to replicate the humid conditions in Australia.

"It was boring to start with, bowling by myself, but to now bowl in front of the batters, it's exciting," Wood said. "It's now feeling like the start of the tour, and I'm feeling that excitement building to the first game.

"When I was running on the treadmill at home, I was visualising the stadium and my run-up, and using the experience of playing here before. It certainly helped the motivation, when I was running in a cool, dark garage at home. Gearing up for being here, I'm so much more aligned to it now.

"It was never just a straight trajectory," he said, recalling the ups and downs of his return to action from knee ligament surgery. "There were some bits where I wasn't doing as well, and then I had to build it up again. So finally, it's nice to be outside in some nice weather, and ramping it up."

West Australia newspaper which described their captain, Ben Stokes, as "England's Cocky Captain Complainer". Wood, however, said the squad had taken the pre-series excitement in their stride. England's arrival in Perth has already generated a glut of headlines, not least in thenewspaper which described their captain, Ben Stokes, as "England's Cocky Captain Complainer". Wood, however, said the squad had taken the pre-series excitement in their stride.

"It's been great," Wood said. "That's all part of it. I haven't taken much notice of newspapers and things, but the reception we've had in general from Australians has been great.