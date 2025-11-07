Weatherald's 'pinch me' moment after long route to Test selection

Jake Weatherald believes maturing as a player and a cricketer has helped put him on the cusp of a Test debut he feared may never come.

An aggressive left-hander, Weatherald has been picked in Australia's 15-man squad for the first Ashes Test in Perth following a stunning career revival in Tasmania.

But having scored 1391 runs at 53.5 from his past 15 first-class games since his move to Tasmania, the 31-year-old is a chance to open the batting for Australia this summer.

"Playing for Australia's the hardest thing to do in Australian sport," Weatherald said in Hobart on Friday. "It was always a goal that felt maybe a little bit out of reach at times.

"But at the same time, I probably got comfortable with myself to know that if I did the right things, at the right time, and I took my opportunities, then I'd be ready to go. It is a pinch-yourself moment.

"As a kid in Australia, you grow up wanting to play professional sport; representing Australia in cricket is the highest honour, and something that I've aspired to my whole career."

If selectors decide to go with Weatherald, he will partner with Usman Khawaja at the top. Khawaja raised eyebrows last week when he firmly backed in his Queensland team-mate Matt Renshaw to earn an Australian recall.

But Weatherald, who was getting coffee with mates when George Bailey rang with the good news, laughed off the comments, with Khawaja fully behind the newest member of the Australian squad. Khawaja joined in the fun with a "Who this?" reply to a clip of Weatherald's interview with the Grade Cricketer.

"He didn't have me in four days ago," Weatherald joked when asked about Khawaja now backing him to play. "You get the backing of someone like that who's played so much first-class cricket, so much Test cricket.

Jake Weatherald had been a stand out in domestic cricket • Getty Images

"He's made so many hundreds for Australia and is such a respected cricketer within our community. I'd be really excited to partner up with him at some point."

Speaking to Fox Cricket on Thursday, Khawaja said: "He's been knocking the door down. I've played a lot of cricket against him...he's a terrific player. Conditions last year were pretty hard at Shield cricket, and he was a standout."

Weatherald's hopes of getting into the XI could hinge on allrounder Cameron Green being able to bowl enough overs in the next Shield game for Western Australia. Labuschagne will almost certainly be back after finding form following his axing for the three Tests in the West Indies.

Green batted at No.3 in the Caribbean, but could shuffle down to No.6 to accommodate Labuschagne, as well as Weatherald as an opener, if he is able to justify his position as a genuine allrounder.

But Labuschagne opening, as he did unsuccessfully in the World Test Championship final, also remains an option for selectors.

Green is the only member of Australia's squad aged under 30, leading to 'Dad's Army' jibes from the English. But Weatherald is confident he is only in contention for Australia because of how he has matured as a cricketer.

"People laugh about it, talking about the old team that we have," Weatherald said. "But the same time, I think that's the biggest blessing is we've all matured as cricketers.

Jake Weatherald's career was transformed last season with over 900 Shield runs • Getty Images

"We've got to a point in our careers where we understand our games and how to handle the media, how to handle the pressures of playing first-class cricket. Hopefully that keeps me in good stead."

When the squad was announced, Bailey spoke about Weatherald's positive approach with the bat, something the selectors have been looking for since David Warner's retirement, but while Weatherald will bring his natural game to Test cricket he is also willing to adapt.

"I think the way I operate is probably around that [being positive]," he said. "But at the same time, I'm not too preconceived about what I want to do. I feel adaptable. I don't feel like a one-gear player. I feel like I can do different things.

"If that means I have to lock in and bat a day and score 50 runs, that's the best thing for the team and the conditions, that's what I'll do. But at the same time, if the opportunity is there, I'll definitely take it."

Weatherald, who reflected on the 2005 Ashes as "his first fond memory of cricket", is also confident of being able to deal with everything Ashes cricket will throw at him.

"I think so, in terms of my mindset," he said. "I think I'm pretty understanding of what I need to do to get ready as a cricketer but also how to deal with the pressure that comes out. I've never been a part of it. I've only been from the outside looking in. I'm sure the pressures and things that will come will be intense. But at the same time, I just see it as a great opportunity to be a part of it. And whatever happens, happens. It's just going to be a cool thing to be a part of.