Cummins feeling good for Gabba, but rest may be needed

Pat Cummins remains on track to return for the second Ashes Test in Brisbane, but has conceded playing through the rest of the series unchanged could be difficult.

Cummins has progressed to bowling off a three-quarter run up as he plots a meticulous return from a back injury that has sidelined the Test captain since July.

The 32-year-old was able to get through close to eight overs in the nets on Wednesday, and expects to be bowling at full pace by the start of the first Test.

Cummins has not felt any significant pain since his managed return to bowling, with no signs of any recurrence of the stress injury in his lower back.

Officials have been coy on whether Cummins would return for the second Test in Brisbane starting four weeks from now, but the skipper remains a genuine chance.

"That's the aim and we're building our plan to the second Test," Cummins said at the Seven Network's cricket launch on Thursday. "It's probably not until you get a bit closer that you can really know where you're at.

"The good thing is that I'm pulling up well and the body is great.

"We're trying to keep that second Test as a live option. I'll have a really good bowl in Perth, and by then I'll know where I'm at."

What won't be so easy, Cummins concedes, is playing every remaining Test this summer once he does return. There is an eight-day gap built in between the second and third Tests, but only four-day gaps between the third, fourth and fifth Tests.

Australian officials have already identified that as a pressure point of the summer for bowlers, particularly if Tests go the distance and the hosts spend long periods in the field.

"I'm pretty keen to play as much as I can," Cummins said. "But realistically, if we have a big game and bowl 40 or 50 overs and then there's a game that starts a few days later, it might be a bridge too far.

"I'm trying to get right, and if I get right then hopefully I'll try to play most of it as I can."

Ashes race: Pat Cummins goes through a running session • Getty Images

Cummins said he did not feel he would need a warm-up match in either the Sheffield Shield, a tour game with the Cricket Australia XI or Prime Minister's XI against England or England Lions, or a grade cricket fixture to have his body right for Test cricket.

Instead, Australia's pace leader will fly to Perth with the rest of the team next week and spend the Test with the coaching staff.

"Before the 2023 ODI World Cup I flew over to South Africa and watched the last couple of ODIs there," Cummins said. "It was actually a really different view from the coach's box. It's a different perspective.

"So hopefully I gather some information from being in that position through the Test that later on in the series I can use.

"Or maybe Steve Smith needs something and I have seen something differently from up there.

"But being close to the game and the conversations, I think I will need that going into the second or third Test."

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will lead the pace attack in Cummins' absence, with Scott Boland to keep his spot after taking a hat-trick in Australia's most recent Test in the West Indies.