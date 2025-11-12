Hazlewood cleared of injury, Abbott out of first Test after hamstring scans

The moment Josh Hazlewood told Steven Smith he felt some tightness in his right hamstring on the third day at the SCG thoughts went to the first Ashes Test in Perth. Smith, who will captain Australia next week, told his fast bowler to take no risks and head to the dressing room with subsequent scans clearing him of injury in a major relief to the home side's plans, although his final build-up will now be a close watch.

However, fellow Ashes Test squad member Sean Abbott has been withdrawn from the squad after scans on his left hamstring confirmed a moderate grade strain.

The pair did not appear after lunch on day three, having left the field during the first session, and did not bat in New South Wales' second innings as they collapsed to a 300-run defeat.

"He [Hazlewood] literally bowled his last ball and I looked at him and said, 'how are you going?' Smith said, "He's like, 'I'm a bit tight in my hamstring.' I was like, 'Get off the field. Disappear. You're done, go and figure it out.' Fortunately, it was just some tightness and he's good.

"It's hard when you're playing in a game and you want to try and do well for your state as well. Then you've got an eye on, obviously, next week. Didn't know about Josh [being cleared] while we were still bowling...I was like, I just don't want Starcy [Mitchell Starc] to get injured. I was like, [Scott] Boland, you can bowl one spell and be done as well. That'll be good."

A Cricket Australia (CA) statement said: "Hazlewood left the field late in Victoria's innings at the SCG today reporting tightness in his right hamstring. He underwent precautionary scans which have cleared him of muscle strain. He will train as planned in the lead up to the first Test in Perth.

"Sean Abbott also left the field having reported left hamstring soreness. Scans confirmed a moderate grade hamstring injury. He will not be available for selection for the first Test match in Perth and his return to play plan will be developed over the coming weeks."

Australia captain Pat Cummins , who has already been ruled out of the opening Test as he recovers from a back injury, had provided the first comments on the evolving situation while he was speaking at a CA promotional event near the SCG. Cummins had briefly been at the ground to catch up with the physios, only to find out they were being kept busy.

"There was a bit happening there for an hour or so," Cummins said. "I think Josh, he was pretty chipper when he got out [of the scans], so hopefully he should be fine...obviously a week away from the Test series kind of always there on the side of caution.

"I think he was a little bit worried, wanting to get it checked out. When he got back, again I only saw him briefly, but I think he was a bit happier afterwards than he was going into the scans."

Hazlewood, who bowled superbly in the recent white-ball series against India, had claimed his first wicket of the match when he removed Sam Harper.

Abbott, who has been named as one of Australia's back-up quicks for the first Test, had ripped through Victoria's middle-order to have figures of 4 for 18.

"It's rough for Sean, who's obviously worked really hard the last few years to get in the position in the squad again," Smith said. "Injuries happen, so I'm feeling for him right now."

Sean Abbott has been withdrawn from Australia's first Test squad with a hamstring injury • Getty Images

Hazlewood bowled 18 overs in Victoria's first innings and nine in the second, while Abbott bowled 19 in the first innings and nine in the second. But both men have bowled on all three days after New South Wales only batted for 49.5 overs on day two when they were bowled out for 128, which gave Hazlewood, Abbott and the other New South Wales and Australia Test quick Starc very little time to recover.

From Australia's likely Test attack for Perth, Starc, Boland and Nathan Lyon have also been involved in the Shield game at the SCG. The ongoing round of games has also seen Cameron Green return to action with the ball, while Beau Webster took eight wickets in the match for Tasmania.

Brendan Doggett , the uncapped South Australia quick, is the other pace bowler in the 15-man squad. He took 5 for 66 against Tasmania in Hobart.

"He's been bowling really well the last couple of games, from what I've seen," Cummins said. "You haven't played a lot against or with Doggy. He missed the first game or two, but he's come back really strongly. He's really well placed to be vying for a spot in that first Test. It's always nice having a squad full of people in form, and he certainly is one of those guys."

If a replacement for Abbott is needed for the first Test squad, Michael Neser would likely head the queue but beyond that, the depth of Australia's reserves would be really tested.

Meanwhile, Cummins said he operated at around 90% during a stint in the nets at the SCG on Tuesday as he continued to ramp up his return to bowling with an eye on pushing for the Brisbane Test, although he conceded there was still significant ground to make up. He will travel to join the squad in Perth on Sunday.