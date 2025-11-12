Webster bags eight for the match but Tasmania lose to South Australia

South Australia 177 & 219 for 7 (Scott 53, Manenti 49*, Bird 3-59, Webster 3-73) beat Tasmania 209 & 184 (Jewell 41, Thornton 3-23, Manenti 3-26) by three wickets

Australia's incumbent Test allrounder Beau Webster has taken eight wickets, including Travis Head twice and Alex Carey once, but it wasn't enough for Tasmania as Liam Scott and Ben Manenti guided South Australia to their first win of the Sheffield Shield season in Hobart.

Needing to manufacture the highest innings of a bowler-dominated match, the reigning champions recovered from 88 for 5 to chase down the target of 217.

Cult hero Manenti was one of the heroes, scoring an unbeaten 49 from No.8. Manenti also took the crucial wickets of Beau Webster, Tim Ward and Brad Hope in Tasmania's second innings to help bowl the Tigers out for 184. He put on a crucial 71-run stand with player of the match Scott to steer the visitors out of trouble.

South Australia were winless from their first three games of the season, losing two and drawing the other. The result came against stiff opposition, with Australia's incumbent Test No.6 Beau Webster starring with the ball to ensure he remains in contention to keep his spot.

After claiming 5 for 50 in the first innings, Webster backed it up with 3 for 73 in the losing cause.

Two of his victims were Travis Head and Alex Carey, his Australian teammates. Head edged Webster to slips on 15 from a ripping off-cutter, continuing his disappointing run of form leading into the Ashes.

Since smashing a blazing ODI century against South Africa in August, his highest score has been 31 in 11 innings.

Although Webster got the better of his Test teammates, he was taken apart by Manenti and Scott, with his wickets coming at more than six runs an over.

Manenti was thrilled with the win.

"We've been pretty successful down here the last couple of years. It's a place we love to come and play at," he said. "Probably rode the game a bit, it was a tricky wicket early.

"We needed it. We've been close the last couple of weeks, playing some really good cricket, we've just lost patches."